iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features

Leaked information suggests the iPhone SE 4 will feature the Dynamic Island, aligning its design with flagship models. Expected upgrades include a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Face ID, a 48MP camera, and the A18 processor. The release is anticipated in Spring 2025, potentially with a price increase.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to come shortly after being in the rumor mill for a long time. Apple enthusiasts will be excited by the fresh details revealed in the most recent leak from whistleblower Evan Blass. Blass revealed some intriguing information regarding Apple's next low-cost iPhone in a private social media post, including clues of a possible design element that would bring it closer to the flagship models.

The Dynamic Island, a feature that was initially introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series and is currently common across the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lineup, is allegedly seen in a leaked picture of the iPhone SE 4. In contrast to the outdated design of the iPhone SE, which still has a home button and wide bezels, this might be a good addition to Apple's low-cost lineup, giving it a look and feel more in line with the current generation of iPhones.

It's interesting to note that Blass also disclosed what looks to be source code for the iPhone SE 4. This dispels rumors that the smartphone will be named the iPhone 16E. There is currently no formal confirmation, though, as the name in the code could still be a placeholder.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Face ID, a single 48-megapixel back camera, and Apple's newest 5G modem in addition to the design update. With an A18 processor and 8GB of RAM under the hood, it might offer Apple Intelligence and other capabilities. If accurate, these modifications could finally align the SE model with the best competitors.

Price rumors are also prevalent. The price of the existing iPhone SE may increase due to the new features and design modifications, even though it starts at $429 (Rs 47,600 in India). It is anticipated to continue to be Apple's most reasonably priced iPhone.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the release date will occur in March or April of 2025, which is in line with earlier SE models. Fans of Apple will have plenty of time to conjecture and discuss if Dynamic Island will actually arrive in the Southeast. Blass also alluded to changes for Apple's iPad lineup in the same leak. Early in 2025, the next-generation entry-level iPad and new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air variants may be released. The A17 Pro CPU with 8GB of RAM may be found in the entry-level iPad, while the M3 chip is anticipated to be found in the iPad Air.

Latest Videos