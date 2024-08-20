Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 16 launch in September: Apple event may debut Watch Series 10, AirPods 4; Check details

    Apple is set to host its much-anticipated event in September 2024, where it will unveil several new products. The highlight will be the iPhone 16 series, expected to include four models with upgraded features, a glossy titanium finish for Pro versions, and the new iOS 18. 

    iPhone 16 series launch in September: Apple event may debut Watch Series 10, AirPods 4; Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Apple is preparing for its much awaited September 2024 event, when a number of new items are likely to be unveiled. Industry experts speculate that the event will probably take place on September 10, even though the official date has not yet been announced. Pre-orders for the new gadgets may open on September 13 following the event, and official sales may start on September 20. Here’s a detailed look at what Apple fans can expect.

    iPhone 16 series: A look at major design changes

    It is anticipated that the highlight of the presentation will be the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the four new versions that Apple is reportedly set to release. Industry insiders claim that the Pro versions will have a glossy titanium finish instead of the brushed aluminium of the earlier models, giving them a more upscale appearance and better scratch resistance.

    Although Apple has not officially announced the colour selections, the Titanium logo is probably staying put. There are rumours that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could come in new colours, one of which is a unique bronze-like hue.

    With the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max sporting a 6.9-inch display, the Pro models are also anticipated to have bigger screens. Narrower bezels will accompany these modifications, giving the screens an even more wide appearance.

    It is probable that the screen sizes and designs of the basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will remain unchanged from their predecessors. Though the Pro variants are anticipated to be powered by the speedier A18 Pro CPU, they will be equipped with the new A18 Bionic chipset. iOS 18, which will provide greater AI features including stronger writing tools and Siri capabilities, will operate on all models.

    New Apple Watch may be coming!

    Apple is expected to reveal improvements to its wearable collection in addition to the new iPhones. The bigger 45mm and 49mm display choices for the Apple Watch Series 10 are anticipated to keep the watch's appearance comparable to that of earlier iterations. There may also be a release of new health sensors to monitor ailments like hypertension and sleep apnoea.

    A third-generation Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 may also make their debuts at the event. In order to appeal to a wider audience, the SE model is anticipated to include a revised polycarbonate casing.

    Apple AirPods 4 in the works?

    Additionally being considered are Apple's fourth-generation AirPods. It's possible that the H2 chip in these new earphones will provide superior music quality and a longer battery life. There are rumours circulating that the AirPods 4 may come with a USB Type-C charging port instead of the conventional Lightning connector. Additionally, there can be two models: a base model and an upgraded model with more sophisticated features like noise reduction and a redesigned charging case with Find My notifications.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alleged iPhone 16 launch event poster surfaces on social media, hints at new colour and more gcw

    Alleged iPhone 16 launch event poster surfaces on social media, hints at new colour and more

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which smartphone is better for you? gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Google Pixel 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which smartphone is better for you?

    Motorola G45 5G key specs REVEALED ahead of July 21 launch; Check details gcw

    Motorola G45 5G key specs REVEALED ahead of July 21 launch; Check details

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro leak suggests dark titanium is the new colour option check details gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro leak suggests dark titanium is the new colour option

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which smartphone is BEST for you? gcw

    OnePlus Nord 4 vs OnePlus 12R: Which smartphone is BEST for you?

    Recent Stories

    Hema Committee report: Beena Paul demands concrete steps to address issues in Malayalam cinema dmn

    Hema Committee report: Filmmaker Beena Paul demands concrete steps to address issues in Malayalam cinema

    football Jamie Vardy net worth: Leicester City striker's salary & earnings scr

    Jamie Vardy net worth: Leicester City striker's salary & earnings

    BREAKING Israel military recovers bodies of 6 hostages in Gaza operation; Netanyahu offers condolences snt

    BREAKING: Israel military recovers bodies of 6 hostages in Gaza operation; Netanyahu offers condolences

    Bengaluru FIR against HSR layout sexual assault victim for traffic incident vkp

    Bengaluru: FIR against HSR layout sexual assault victim for THIS reason

    Unhone bola...', John Abraham REVEALS that Shah Rukh Khan gifted him THIS for success of 'Pathaan' ATG

    'Unhone bola...', John Abraham REVEALS that Shah Rukh Khan gifted him THIS for success of 'Pathaan'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon