iPhone 13 for under Rs 40,000 in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024? Check details

The Great Indian Festival, Amazon's largest sale of the year, will start on September 27. The online store has begun to tease some good offers and discounts from the impending holiday sale in advance of the event. According to the e-commerce behemoth, the iPhone 13 will be offered for as little as Rs 39,999 during the Great Indian Festival. This makes it an excellent option for those who are thinking about getting a new iPhone that costs less than Rs 40,000.

Apple formally retired the iPhone 13 and iPhone 15 Pro series with the release of the iPhone 16 series. But, this only indicates that Apple will not be offering them for sale on its official platform, so other than that, not much has to be concerned about. Right now, the iPhone 13 retails for about Rs 47,900 on a number of online and offline portals.

The iPhone 13 was a unique smartphone in many respects when it was released by Apple in 2021. The iPhone 13 (review) is the replacement for the iPhone 12, and it has a lot of new features including a reduced notch, a new CPU, longer battery life, and a twin camera arrangement stacked horizontally.

It has an excellent 6.1-inch OLED screen, comparable in quality to that of the iPhone 14, and an IP68 rating that protects it from dust and water. It is the first iPhone to come with Cinematic mode, enables wireless charging, and has a primary 12 MP camera that can record 4K films at 60 frames per second in Dolby Vision format.

As an issue of fact, the A15 chip found in the iPhone 14 is also present in the iPhone 13. It was also the first iPhone with a basic model that had 128 GB of storage. Therefore, even if you're thinking about getting the iPhone 13, the entry-level model ought to be sufficient for the majority of customers.

At least two more significant OS updates (iOS 19 and iOS 20) should be released for the iPhone 13, which is also qualified for the impending iOS 18 version. But it lacks Apple Intelligence, much as the iPhone 14 and 15, respectively. Even if the iPhone 13 is three years old, it's still a powerful tool, especially for those who want an iPhone for less than Rs 40,000. If you still have an iPhone 11 or previous model, this can be a terrific upgrade or a great first iPhone.

