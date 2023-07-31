iPhone 12 available at Rs 12,700 on Flipkart! Know how to grab Apple smartphone before being discontinued

Apple iPhone 15 series launch is a few weeks away. Apple iPhone 12 will likely be discontinued by the company this year after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. You can get the Apple iPhone 12 on Flipkart for about Rs 12,700 with all bank discounts and deals applied.

After the introduction of the Apple iPhone 15 series, the firm is most likely to retire the Apple iPhone 12. One of Apple's most affordable cellphones available right now is the iPhone 12. The price of the Apple iPhone 12 is Rs 59,900 on the company's official online shop, while Flipkart is selling the previous Apple flagship for Rs 53,999.

With a 5% cashback offer on the Flipkart Axis Bank card, buyers may reduce the cost of the Apple iPhone 12 to Rs 51,300. Additionally, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 38,600 back when you trade in an old smartphone. You can get the Apple iPhone 12 on Flipkart for about Rs 12,700 with all bank discounts and deals applied.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Ring with smart health features under works, mass production to reportedly start in August

The Super Retina XDR OLED display of the Apple iPhone 12 measures 6.1 inches. The iPhone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip inside. It has an IP68 water resistant rating and a ceramic shield. The camera on the gadget features a 12MP dual camera arrangement in the back. A 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording is also included. It is also the brand's final phone with a 64GB storage capacity and a vertical twin camera layout. It is a smartphone with high-end functionality that is reasonably priced.

The introduction of the Apple iPhone 15 series is coming up soon. The Apple iPhone 15 series will probably have four variants, much like in years past: the Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even though Apple is not renowned for providing any information on its forthcoming products, leaks frequently show what the firm is considering.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro models to feature thinner bezels, titanium frame: Report