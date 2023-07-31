Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Ring with smart health features under works, mass production to reportedly start in August

    Just like a smartwatch, the smart ring's key feature is its ability to collect detailed body and health data through built-in sensors, which can then be seen on a connected smartphone.  Galaxy Ring is expected to be released in 2024, after it has received medical clearances

    Samsung Galaxy Ring with smart health features under works mass production to reportedly start in August gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    The world is going towards smart rings as smartwatches with health capabilities become more widespread. We may get a premium one with additional capabilities next year as Samsung is supposedly getting ready for Galaxy Ring. Noise just introduced its first smart ring with health features in India.

    According to media reports, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will probably be released the following year. According to the article, the Korean behemoth is collaborating on the Galaxy Ring's development with both local and foreign component suppliers in order to guarantee its success before considering mass manufacturing.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro models to feature thinner bezels, titanium frame: Report

    The primary element of a smart ring, like a wristwatch, is its capacity to gather thorough body and health data through integrated sensors, which can then be seen on a linked smartphone. To increase accuracy and reduce any potential data errors brought on by loose fits, the ring may be adjusted to the user's finger size.

    The IT behemoth must overcome a number of challenges throughout development, though. Data accuracy may be impacted by poor blood flow or very tight clothing. Even if mass manufacturing is authorised, it may take longer for the product to be available because the certification process for medical device status is anticipated to take between 10 and 12 months.

    Also Read | WhatsApp rolling out redesigned action sheet for some iOS users: Report

    The Galaxy Ring may be used in conjunction with XR (mixed reality) gadgets, the report added. Samsung would employ its XR technology to detect users' head and hand motions using cameras and sensors, as shown in patent filings.

    The Galaxy Ring is part of Samsung’s efforts to expand its wearables portfolio. The company already offers a range of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and earbuds. The Galaxy Ring will compete with likes of Oura Ring 3, McLear RingPay, Circular Ring and more. Samsung is not the only company that is working on a smart ring. Other companies, such as Apple and Amazon, are also developing similar devices.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch and replace it with Dynamic Island: Report

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 Pro models to feature thinner bezels titanium frame Report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro models to feature thinner bezels, titanium frame: Report

    iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch likely to replace with Dynamic Island Report gcw

    iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch and replace it with Dynamic Island: Report

    Reliance JioBook 2023 to launch today to be cheaper than Apple iPhone Check expected specs other details gcw

    Reliance JioBook (2023) to launch today, to be cheaper than Apple iPhone; Check expected specs, other details

    Honor Pad X9 with 16 speakers 11 5 inch display launched Check features price other details gcw

    Honor Pad X9 with 11.5-inch display, 13 hour battery life launched; Check features, price & other details

    Moto G14 price specifications teased ahead of August 1 launch gcw

    Moto G14 price, specifications teased ahead of August 1 launch

    Recent Stories

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan's latest song 'Zinda Banda' sets the stage on fire ATG

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's latest song 'Zinda Banda' sets the stage on fire

    Cricket MI New York win inaugural MLC: Pollard lauds centurion Pooran; says good for West Indies cricket (WATCH) osf

    MI New York win inaugural MLC: Pollard lauds centurion Pooran; says good for West Indies cricket (WATCH)

    Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? LEAKED video of Justin Bieber's wife shows off her 'baby bump' RBA

    Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant? LEAKED video of Justin Bieber's wife shows off her 'baby bump'

    Kerala: Vigilance nab MVD official for accepting bribe in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Vigilance nab MVD official for accepting bribe in Thrissur

    10 architectural marvels around the world you must visit mis

    10 architectural marvels around the world you MUST visit

    Recent Videos

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon