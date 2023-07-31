Samsung Galaxy Ring with smart health features under works, mass production to reportedly start in August

Just like a smartwatch, the smart ring's key feature is its ability to collect detailed body and health data through built-in sensors, which can then be seen on a connected smartphone. Galaxy Ring is expected to be released in 2024, after it has received medical clearances

The world is going towards smart rings as smartwatches with health capabilities become more widespread. We may get a premium one with additional capabilities next year as Samsung is supposedly getting ready for Galaxy Ring. Noise just introduced its first smart ring with health features in India.

According to media reports, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will probably be released the following year. According to the article, the Korean behemoth is collaborating on the Galaxy Ring's development with both local and foreign component suppliers in order to guarantee its success before considering mass manufacturing.

The primary element of a smart ring, like a wristwatch, is its capacity to gather thorough body and health data through integrated sensors, which can then be seen on a linked smartphone. To increase accuracy and reduce any potential data errors brought on by loose fits, the ring may be adjusted to the user's finger size.

The IT behemoth must overcome a number of challenges throughout development, though. Data accuracy may be impacted by poor blood flow or very tight clothing. Even if mass manufacturing is authorised, it may take longer for the product to be available because the certification process for medical device status is anticipated to take between 10 and 12 months.

The Galaxy Ring may be used in conjunction with XR (mixed reality) gadgets, the report added. Samsung would employ its XR technology to detect users' head and hand motions using cameras and sensors, as shown in patent filings.

The Galaxy Ring is part of Samsung’s efforts to expand its wearables portfolio. The company already offers a range of smartwatches, fitness trackers, and earbuds. The Galaxy Ring will compete with likes of Oura Ring 3, McLear RingPay, Circular Ring and more. Samsung is not the only company that is working on a smart ring. Other companies, such as Apple and Amazon, are also developing similar devices.

