    iPhone 15 Pro models to feature thinner bezels, titanium frame: Report

    The launch of the upcoming iPhone 15 series smartphones and next-generation watches from Apple is just a few weeks away. Latest reports suggest that iPhone 15 Pro smartphone models will come with a titanium frame, thinner bezels and a price increase.

    iPhone 15 Pro models to feature thinner bezels titanium frame Report gcw
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    The launch of the upcoming iPhone 15 series smartphones and next-generation watches from Apple is just a few weeks away. This year, the business is anticipated to make significant improvements to the newest iPhones. Now, a fresh rumour from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone variants would cost more and include a titanium frame and bezels.

    According to Gurman, a new display technology will result in panels with smaller bezels, which will roughly halve the size of the black border. According to reports, the mute switch will be replaced with a programmable button in the iPhone 15 series of devices.

    Also Read | WhatsApp rolling out redesigned action sheet for some iOS users: Report

    Additionally, Apple is anticipated to switch over to USB-C from the Lightning connector. In addition to the likelihood of a price rise within the US, there may be a price increase in areas outside the US. Gurman also disclosed two further important enhancements that Apple's iPhones will receive this year.

    According to Gurman's sources, the Dynamic Island design is anticipated to take the place instead of the notch on the basic iPhone model. The forthcoming S9 processor is anticipated to provide a big performance gain for the Apple Watch, the first noticeable enhancement since 2020.

    According to earlier rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro devices may be equipped with the most recent Wi-Fi 6E technology, giving consumers high-speed wireless access.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 may finally get rid of notch and replace it with Dynamic Island: Report

    According to recent claims made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, which go on sale later this year, will have 48MP rear cameras with revolutionary stacked sensor designs that can catch more light.

    Working with the supplier Sony, which upped manufacturing to fulfil Apple's demand, Apple was able to fix yield concerns with their new camera sensor. As a result, the supply to Android partners was significantly reduced.

    On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year, the brand debuted a 48MP camera lens for the first time. With this lens, users may take 48MP ProRAW photographs, enhancing the image file's detail and editing options. In comparison, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus from the same year used a 12MP camera lens.


    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
