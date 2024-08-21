Huawei to introduce smartphone that will fold three times; will debut next month, confirms CEO

Huawei is working on a tri-fold smartphone, which might enter the market in September. After several folds and flips entering the global market, this will be the first-ever smartphone to feature a triple fold.

The introduction of foldable and flip phones has completely changed the way people use smartphones and spurred a new wave of technical design advancements. A number of foldable gadgets have been released recently. While Google just unveiled its second foldable smartphone, Samsung has been teasing Apple with the phrase "let us know when it folds" for quite some time.

However, the Chinese electronics giant Huawei is leading the pack. Recent developments have confirmed that Huawei is developing a smartphone that folds three times. You heard correctly. The business wants to introduce the first triple-fold gadget to hit the international market. Furthermore, this is not only a hopeful concept—the gadget is almost ready to be rolled out.

Richard Yu, the CEO of the consumer business division, reportedly appeared twice with the triple-fold smartphone, according to a claim that appeared in GSMArena. At a recent presentation, he also discussed the first-ever triple fold smartphone that is set to release. When a consumer enquired about the reveal of the tri-fold phone and when they would be able to buy it during the event, Yu replied simply, "next month." Although the CEO has confirmed that the teasers may be revealed in a few days, the company has not yet issued any formal notifications.

Though there are currently no official information available, there are a lot of suspicions and conjectures circulating on social media. A photo of Huawei CEO Yu working on the company's new tri-fold smartphone went viral earlier this month. According to the photograph, the leftmost screen of the gadget has a selfie camera positioned in the middle of the punch-hole. In addition, the gadget has two creases since it has two hinges rather to the one hinge seen on standard folding smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Vivo X Fold3 Pro, and Huawei Mate X5.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the device resembles a previously seen R&D prototype, which was spotted earlier. It is expected to feature a 10-inch screen, which is equal to a tablet. This means that the device unfolds to look like a tablet with three divided screens. The rumour has it that the upcoming device will be powered by a Kirin 9-series processor.

