Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28; all you need to know

    HTC said earlier this year that it intended to release a "metaverse phone" focused on augmented and virtual reality apps. Due to supply chain issues, the gadget was delayed. It appears that the corporation is finally on its way to releasing the smartphone.

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28 all you need to know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 10, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    Remember HTC, the smartphone manufacturer that delivered us a slew of stylish devices throughout the years? The same corporation is making a significant reappearance in the market this month.

    HTC said earlier this year that it intended to release a "metaverse phone" focused on augmented and virtual reality apps. Due to supply chain issues, the gadget was delayed. It appears that the corporation is finally on its way to releasing the smartphone. The company has posted a 'Log In To The Future' event on its Facebook and Twitter accounts for June 28th, replete with Viverse branding. Viverse is HTC's ecosystem of AR/VR/XR goods and services for the uninitiated.

    HTC has not yet announced if the event would revolve on the debut of a smartphone, but the poster suggests that it may. The poster appears to display volume controls on the right side, an indentation on the left, and the potential of a 3.5mm connector.

    Also Read | Apple to handle lending itself with 'buy now, pay later' service; All you need to know

    We don't know anything about the HTC phone's specs as of yet. It's worth noting that the blockchain-focused Exodus 1 phone from 2018 was a flagship-tier device with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, QHD+ LCD screen, and IP68 rating. As a result, the HTC smartphone may have identical characteristics. Given the Viverse moniker, the new metaverse smartphone will also have HTC's Vive VR and AR apps. We'll have to wait a little longer to find out more.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T: 5 things you need to know about this smartphone

    With the smartphone industry growing stagnant, it will be interesting to watch how HTC intends to position their metaverse gadget, and whether users truly sense HTC's vibe with this product on the market. Given that this phone would have AR and VR capabilities, it is expected to be powered by high-end technology, making it a premium device.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meta to bring full-fledged AR glasses for developers report gcw

    Meta to bring full-fledged AR glasses for developers: Report

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5 things you need to know about this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T: 5 things you need to know about this smartphone

    Nothing Phone 1 to launch on July 12 5 things we know so far gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to launch on July 12: 5 things we know so far

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition out; All you need to know - adt

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Black Yak Edition out; All you need to know

    Apple AR VR headset likely to launch in January 2023 reports gcw

    Apple AR/VR headset likely to launch in January 2023: Reports

    Recent Stories

    VIDEO and PICTURES of Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan at Tirupati to seek blessings post-wedding RBA

    Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan at Tirupati to seek blessings post-wedding

    Indian Unicorns office space to be more than double by 2024: Report - adt

    Indian Unicorns office space to be more than double by 2024: Report

    Thailand becomes first Asian country to legalise cannabis but smoking pot illegal gcw

    Thailand becomes 1st Asian country to legalise cannabis, but smoking pot illegal

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan's film ranks as 4th highest third-week grosser of 2022 RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office: Kartik Aaryan's film ranks as 4th highest third-week grosser of 2022

    Rishabh Pant will be exceptionally dangerous for India during ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Australia tracks - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    'Pant will be exceptionally dangerous for India during T20 WC on Australia tracks' - Ponting

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon