HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28; all you need to know

Remember HTC, the smartphone manufacturer that delivered us a slew of stylish devices throughout the years? The same corporation is making a significant reappearance in the market this month.

HTC said earlier this year that it intended to release a "metaverse phone" focused on augmented and virtual reality apps. Due to supply chain issues, the gadget was delayed. It appears that the corporation is finally on its way to releasing the smartphone. The company has posted a 'Log In To The Future' event on its Facebook and Twitter accounts for June 28th, replete with Viverse branding. Viverse is HTC's ecosystem of AR/VR/XR goods and services for the uninitiated.

HTC has not yet announced if the event would revolve on the debut of a smartphone, but the poster suggests that it may. The poster appears to display volume controls on the right side, an indentation on the left, and the potential of a 3.5mm connector.

We don't know anything about the HTC phone's specs as of yet. It's worth noting that the blockchain-focused Exodus 1 phone from 2018 was a flagship-tier device with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, QHD+ LCD screen, and IP68 rating. As a result, the HTC smartphone may have identical characteristics. Given the Viverse moniker, the new metaverse smartphone will also have HTC's Vive VR and AR apps. We'll have to wait a little longer to find out more.

With the smartphone industry growing stagnant, it will be interesting to watch how HTC intends to position their metaverse gadget, and whether users truly sense HTC's vibe with this product on the market. Given that this phone would have AR and VR capabilities, it is expected to be powered by high-end technology, making it a premium device.