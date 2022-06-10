Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 2T: 5 things you need to know about this smartphone

    The OnePlus Nord 2T was released in Europe last month, and it features a new processor and quick charging speed when compared to the Nord 2. OnePlus may release the Nord 2T smartphone in India by the end of the month.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord 2T is scheduled to be released in India later this month. According to recent sources, OnePlus may release the Nord 2T smartphone in India by the end of the month. We don't know when the phone will be released, but it will most likely be around June 20 or at the end of the month. The Nord 2T, like other OnePlus smartphones, is most likely an Amazon exclusive.

    New processor: The OnePlus Nord 2T was released in Europe last month, and it features a new processor and quick charging speed when compared to the Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a mid-year update to the popular Nord 2 smartphone.

    Affordable phone: In European territories, the OnePlus Nord 2T starts at EUR 399 (about Rs 32,600) for the basic 8GB + 128GB option. In India, we anticipate that the basic model would cost approximately Rs 28,000, with the 12GB RAM option costing roughly Rs 31,000.

    Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T launched: Here are 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Imporved hardware: The hardware and charging capabilities of the OnePlus Nord 2T have been improved. It has the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and an 80W fast charging speed, just like the top OnePlus 10 series phones.

    Enhanced specifications: The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of just 90Hz. The phone ships with the new Oxygen OS 12.1 operating system, which is based on the Android 12 platform. According to OnePlus, the Nord 2T will receive two additional Android releases as well as three years of security patches.

    Also Read | 5 upcoming WhatsApp features that one can expect in 2022

    Camera remains same: The camera system on the Nord 2T hasn't changed, so you'll get the same triple rear module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The camera module undergoes a significant transformation, with the big sensor providing a new perspective on the rear design.

