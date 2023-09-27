Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why you should not ask your friends to buy iPhone 15 Pro for you from US

    Consider purchasing an imported iPhone 15 Pro since it is less expensive than an equivalent Indian model. Or perhaps you want to ask a family member to bring you one from the US? Just keep in mind that it could just include an eSIM.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    Many new shoppers have flocked to retail and online channels to acquire the newest Apple products now that the iPhone 15 versions are available in India. The iPhone 15 Pro, which starts at Rs. 1,34,900, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which costs Rs. 1,59,900, are both rather pricey phones to purchase this time around.

    In addition, the practise of importing iPhone Pro models, this time the iPhone 15 Pro, continues to be successful on the black market. It's important to note that people frequently ask their friends and relatives to purchase an iPhone for them from another country. This is due to the fact that iPhone Pro versions are less expensive in nations like the US and the UAE.

    As a result, consumers looking to save money and offline retailers alike frequently choose these imported devices from nations where iPhones are more affordable. The possible disadvantage of a "international" iPhone, however, is unknown to a lot of people. 

    The absence of a physical SIM slot is the most frequent problem. In fact, if a person buys an iPhone in the US, they will only have the choice of utilising an eSIM with an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15, since Apple has discontinued selling smartphones in the nation with physical slots.

    Therefore, it is advised to stay away from purchasing a US edition if you desire a real SIM slot. However, if you decide to buy from another country, like Europe or the UAE, you should be fine to go as these models still have a single SIM slot.

    In case you were unaware, Hong Kong-sold iPhones include actual dual SIM slots that let you use two SIM cards at once. Even the Indian version of the iPhone 15 Pro, which offers the option of installing one physical SIM and one eSIM, lacks this capability. Before buying an iPhone 15 Pro that was supplied from outside of India, bear these things in mind. 

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
