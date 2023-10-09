Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Google Pixel Watch 2 is no more compatible with original Pixel cases; Here's why

    Brands that sell Pixel Watch cases online have updated their product listings to explicitly state that their cases are “not compatible with Pixel Watch 2.” Various media reports claim that the hardware modifications made to the Pixel Watch 2's crown, in particular, are the main cause of this lack of compatibility.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 9:41 AM IST

    At its Made by Google event in 2023, Google introduced a number of items, the new Pixel Watch 2 being one of them. The new Pixel Watch comes with a number of improvements, but some of these changes have made it difficult to locate covers that are appropriate for the gadget. Actually, several hardware modifications have made the old casings unusable with the new watch.

    To give the optimal performance experience, Google had to make some general design adjustments to the Pixel Watch 2. Owners of the Pixel Watch 2 will now also need to purchase a new watch cover to safeguard their gadget as a result of these modifications. 

    Despite the superficial similarity between the original Pixel Watch and its sequel, current Pixel Watch 2 cases will not fit.Online retailers selling Pixel Watch cases have modified their product descriptions to mention plainly that their cases are "not compatible with Pixel Watch 2." Spigen and Caseology, for example, have acknowledged the differences between the two frameworks.

    Various media reports claim that the hardware modifications made to the Pixel Watch 2's crown, in particular, are the main cause of this lack of compatibility. The majority of the currently available accessories designed for the original Pixel Watch are incompatible due to the changes made to the crown and buttons. The second button's arrangement has changed, and the new crown is a tiny bit bigger. Additionally, the watch now features the microphone cutout on the other side.

    Google's biggest chance to compete with the watchOS ecosystem is probably AI. The upgraded Pixel Watch 2 gets new quad core CPU. It gets 24 hours of battery on single charge. The watch can now supports Google Maps and Gmail. 

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 9:41 AM IST
