Google Pixel Fold revealed in a leaked video ahead of launch? Here's what we know

As per reports, Google is all set to announce its first ever foldable smartphone during its Google I/O event which is scheduled to take place on May 10. In a video, Google's rumoured Pixel Fold may be seen. It features an unbranded body, rounded edges, and an overall appearance that is similar to Jon Prosser renderings.

The Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable smartphone, has been rumoured for a while. Renders showcasing the prospective design, potential features, and other essential information have repeatedly surfaced. However, a Pixel Fold that looks to be in use in the real world has just surfaced. Since there is no branding on the alleged Pixel Foldable phone in the leaked video, we suggest treating it with caution until Google verifies it.

The Pixel Fold is the phone shown in the video, according to trustworthy leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, who also informed the media that the video is now in circulation and is at least a month old.

The video depicts a gadget with no branding, a selfie camera, and rounded edges. And, as reports points out, there is no concrete evidence that the phone is the long-rumored Pixel Fold, but Kuba Wojciechowski sticks by his knowledge.

The various reports have claimed that the Pixel Fold will be unveiled on May 10 at Google I/O, followed by a June launch. According to reports, the Pixel Fold will contain the same Tensor G2 SoC as the current Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as a 7.6-inch internal panel and a 5.8-inch exterior display. It is likely to cost $1,700, and Google is expected to double down on the battery, which may deliver up to 24 hours of battery life or up to 72 hours in low power mode.

Pre-orders for the Pixel Fold will begin on May 10 on the Google Store. The phone is expected to be shipped starting June 27, as per the leaked information.

(Photo: Kuba Wojciechowski | Twitter)