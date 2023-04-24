iQOO 12 to come with 200W fast charging tech? Here's what we know

iQOO is expected to launch its upcoming iQOO 12 series in the latter half of this year. A recent report revealing iQOO 12 specifications has surfaced online. Specifications are said to include 5,000mAh battery and upgraded fast charging support.

The fact that iQOO is producing luxury phones with the newest technology at affordable prices suggests that the firm isn't in the mood to slow down. Just four months after the iQOO 10 series released in China in July 2022, the business also revealed the iQOO 11 series there. It is now rumoured that it is getting ready to introduce its replacement, the iQOO 12 series, which will appear later this year.

According to various media reports, 200W quick charging might be one of the phone's major selling qualities. If the company's prior performance is any indication, the iQOO 12 series won't be available in India any time soon, given that the iQOO 11 series was launched in January of this year. The device will first be released in China before perhaps moving on to other markets, as has been the case in recent years.

The iQOO 12 is said to come with a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood. This is understandable given that the firm provides the same battery unit with the majority of its phones across a range of pricing points. The iQOO 11 series, which it replaced, has a battery with a similar capacity.

The next 5G phone will reportedly enable 200W fast charging technology, which will be a significant improvement above 120W fast charging. This will be the first standard model from the firm to offer super fast charging technology if this information proves to be accurate. However, it will be interesting to see if the company will launch the vanilla smartphone with 200W charging in other countries outside China.

Meanwhile, Realme showcased its GT 3 smartphone with a 240W fast charge, which the company says can provide a 50 percent charge in about 4 minutes.