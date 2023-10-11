Oppo Find N3 Flip India price LEAKED ahead of October 12 launch

Oppo Find N3 Flip was unveiled in August last week in China. Specifications of Indian variant seem to be similar to Chinese version. Oppo Find N3 Flip packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood.

In India, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is scheduled to launch officially on Thursday, October 12. The price for India has been made public online ahead of the official launch. The flagship clamshell foldable smartphone was launched in China in August.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N3 Flip in Chinese carries a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and is powered by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W cable charging. It has a 3.26-inch cover display in addition to a 6.80-inch AMOLED primary display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

On Twitter, tipper Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) (via @LeaksAn1) has revealed the Oppo Find N3 Flip's India price. He claims that the device would cost roughly Rs. 94,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is believed to be offered for Rs. 89,622 at a reduced price.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip will be unveiled on October 12, and the launch event will be live broadcast on YouTube beginning at 7:00pm IST. Its replacement, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, was released earlier this year in India at Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip was released last week in August, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model cost CNY 6,799 (about Rs. 77,000). Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse—the Chinese name for the color—are the available combinations.

The Indian version's specifications appear to be comparable to those of the Chinese version. The Oppo Find N3 Flip in Chinese includes a 3.26-inch cover display in addition to a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Operating on an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, it has 512GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM.

