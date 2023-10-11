Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Oppo Find N3 Flip India price LEAKED ahead of October 12 launch

    Oppo Find N3 Flip was unveiled in August last week in China. Specifications of Indian variant seem to be similar to Chinese version. Oppo Find N3 Flip packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC under the hood.

    Oppo Find N3 Flip India price LEAKED ahead of October 12 launch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 3:09 PM IST

    In India, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is scheduled to launch officially on Thursday, October 12. The price for India has been made public online ahead of the official launch. The flagship clamshell foldable smartphone was launched in China in August.

    Under the hood, the Oppo Find N3 Flip in Chinese carries a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC and is powered by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W cable charging. It has a 3.26-inch cover display in addition to a 6.80-inch AMOLED primary display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

    On Twitter, tipper Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) (via @LeaksAn1) has revealed the Oppo Find N3 Flip's India price. He claims that the device would cost roughly Rs. 94,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is believed to be offered for Rs. 89,622 at a reduced price.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    The Oppo Find N3 Flip will be unveiled on October 12, and the launch event will be live broadcast on YouTube beginning at 7:00pm IST. Its replacement, the Oppo Find N2 Flip, was released earlier this year in India at Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

    The Oppo Find N3 Flip was released last week in August, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model cost CNY 6,799 (about Rs. 77,000). Mirror Night, Mist Rose, and Moonlight Muse—the Chinese name for the color—are the available combinations.

    Also Read | iQOO 12 to use flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, may launch in India soon

    The Indian version's specifications appear to be comparable to those of the Chinese version. The Oppo Find N3 Flip in Chinese includes a 3.26-inch cover display in addition to a 6.80-inch AMOLED main display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Operating on an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, it has 512GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM. 
     

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12 When where to watch event LIVE What you can expect gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    Flipkart sale 2023 Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 26399 Know how to grab AMAZING deal gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 26,399! Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    iQOO 12 to use flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset may launch in India soon gcw

    iQOO 12 to use flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, may launch in India soon

    OnePlus Open rival to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 likely to launch in India soon Report gcw

    OnePlus Open, rival to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, likely to launch in India soon: Report

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India 5 things to know before buying it gcw

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India: 5 things to know before buying it

    Recent Stories

    Avocado Toast to Mixed Nuts-7 healthy snacks for weight loss RBA EAI

    Avocado Toast to Mixed Nuts-7 healthy snacks for weight loss

    Peacock to Hyacinth Macaw: 7 most beautiful birds in the World ATG EAI

    Peacock to Hyacinth Macaw: 7 most beautiful birds in the World

    6 benefits of using DESI GHEE for skin rkn

    6 benefits of using DESI GHEE for skin

    Israel Hamas war Google CEO Sundar Pichai Microsoft Satya Nadella send message to Israeli employees gcw

    Israel-Hamas war: Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella send message to Israeli employees

    Re-elect Narendra Modi if you don't want India to become another Israel: Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal vkp

    Re-elect Narendra Modi if you don't want India to become another Israel: Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon