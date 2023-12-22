Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Flipkart sale: Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas; Here's how you can grab it

    The most well-liked TWS earbuds in the world are Apple AirPods, and people who use them for extended periods of time tend to choose the Pro model. During the Flipkart Sale, the Apple AirPods Pro were reduced from Rs 22,400 to Rs 323. Know how the deal works.
     

    Flipkart sale Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 323 ahead of Christmas Here is how you can grab it gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    The Flipkart Sale is offering Apple AirPods Pro at the lowest price ever in time for Christmas 2024. The Apple AirPods Pro have a broad charging case, silicone eartips, and a lightweight design with thinner stems. The AirPods Pro's tapered silicone tips repel perspiration and water. Apple AirPods Pro, when paired with the MagSafe charging case, provide over 24 hours of continuous listening time, according to the firm. With the transparency mode on the AirPods Pro, you can hear and engage with your surroundings.

    The most well-liked TWS earbuds in the world are Apple AirPods, and people who use them for extended periods of time tend to choose the Pro model. The Apple AirPods Pro are now available at Rs 323, which is one of the lowest prices for high-end TWS earbuds available on Flipkart. The Apple AirPods Pro were initially priced at Rs 26,990, however during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the earphones were significantly reduced in price. However, following a Rs 22,400 markdown during the Flipkart Sale, the Apple AirPods Pro are today only Rs 323.

    Apple AirPods Pro is currently priced at Rs 22,723 in the Flipkart Sale after a huge discount ahead of Christmas. Customers may reduce the cost of the Apple AirPods Pro by up to Rs 21,900 if they have an outdated smartphone to trade in. This will down the earphones' price to Rs 823. Additionally, purchasers may receive a Rs. 500 discount on a 6-month HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI. This implies that the Apple AirProds Pro is available for only Rs 323 on Flipkart.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lava Storm 5G with 33W fast charging 8GB RAM launched in India Check specifications price more gcw

    Lava Storm 5G with 33W fast charging, 8GB RAM launched in India; Check specifications, price & more

    OnePlus 12 to launch on January 23 in India Check ticket price availability know how to buy more gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch on January 23 in India: Check ticket price, availability; know how to buy & more

    Google to soon introduce THIS iPhone feature for Android users gcw

    Google to soon introduce THIS iPhone feature for Android users

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked smartphone to launch in India in January 2024 gcw

    iQOO Neo 9 Pro price leaked, smartphone to launch in India in January 2024

    Louis Vuitton wireless earphones with 28 hour battery life goes viral its cost will shock you gcw

    Louis Vuitton's wireless earphones with 28-hour battery life goes viral; its cost will shock you

    Recent Stories

    Promotes growth to Reduces Dandruff: 7 hair benefits of Amla ATG EAI

    Promotes growth to reduces dandruff: 7 hair benefits of Amla

    How does PM Modi travel Siddaramaiah after row over flying in private jet amid Karnataka's drought crisis snt

    'How does PM Modi travel?': Siddaramaiah after row over flying in private jet amid Karnataka's drought crisis

    Poonch terror attack: 7 key points on PAFF, the group behind J&K incident AJR

    Poonch attack: 7 key points on PAFF, the group behind J&K incident

    PS Gahlaut Applauds PM's Pranam Scheme, says Leading 'Sustainable Agriculture' in India

    PS Gahlaut Applauds PM's PRANAM Scheme, Says Leading ‘Sustainable Agriculture’ in India

    Jacqueline Fernandez raises eyebrows as she shares pictures in blue sequin bodysuit RKK

    Jacqueline Fernandez raises eyebrows as she shares pictures in blue sequin bodysuit

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon