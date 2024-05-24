Flipkart OFFER! iPhone 14 available under Rs 10,000; Check deal details and how to grab Apple smartphone

Apple iPhone 14 is predecessor of Apple iPhone 15 and it received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. In the current Flipkart sale, Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 9749 after Rs 49250 off.

The Flipkart sale is presently offering a significant discount on the Apple iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 14 has a processor with more cores than the Apple iPhone 13, although it is still comparable. Because of its resemblance to the Apple iPhone 13, it was not well received by the public when it was first introduced.

However, after receiving a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales, the Apple iPhone 14 gained momentum. The gadgets were the best-selling Apple iPhone model in the previous Flipkart sales, and they had a great reaction during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale in 2023.

Apple iPhone 14 is presently advertised on Flipkart for Rs 58,999, down Rs 10,901 from the original store pricing. Aside from that, purchasers may save Rs 1250 on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, lowering the price of the Apple iPhone 14 to Rs 57,749. In addition, Flipkart is paying up to Rs 48,000 in return for your old smartphone. With these deals and discounts, you can purchase the Apple iPhone 14 for only Rs 9749 in the Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It has a front-facing 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch that resembles that of the iPhone 13 and a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has two 12MP cameras with a dual camera arrangement on the back.

