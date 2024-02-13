Flipkart sale: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, Poco X6, Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more

The latest Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale has started, and the platform is giving good deals on Poco X6, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, and more. The Flipkart sale will continue until February 15.

Flipkart is returning with a brand-new deal that will provide savings on a number of devices for a few days. The most recent Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale has begun, with discounts available on a variety of products, including the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, iPhone 15, Poco X6, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Prior to looking at the offers, it's critical to remember that the majority of phone deals are predicated on bank offers, and just a small number of them feature flat reductions. The Flipkart deal is valid through February 15th.

The Poco X6 is listed with a starting price tag of Rs 21,999, which is its original retail cost. Nonetheless, customers will be eligible for a Rs 2,000 rebate when they use SBI bank cards. As a result, the price will drop to Rs 19,999.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is likewise essentially available for purchase for Rs 21,499 if you own a credit card from DBS bank. With this smartphone, one is saving Rs 1,500 compared to its original price of Rs 22,999. The website lists several more Android smartphone discounts with bank promotions, which interested customers may check out on Flipkart.

Just five months after its release, the price of the newest iPhone 15 is at its lowest, making this perhaps the greatest moment for buyers to purchase it. It is offered without any restrictions for Rs 66,999. Recall that the iPhone 15 was priced at Rs 79,900 when it was first released in India last year. Customers are therefore receiving a substantial flat discount of Rs 12,901.

You may want to consider purchasing the iPhone 13 if you're looking for a less expensive model, don't care about the newest model, or just require decent overall performance. During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza deal, it is priced at Rs 52,999.

For the finest iOS experience, if money is not an obstacle, it is preferable to purchase the most recent iPhone 15 Pro, or the Max model if you can afford to pay more than Rs 1.40. While the iPhone 15 Pro Max is on sale for Rs 1,48,900, the iPhone 15 Pro is advertised at a reduced price of Rs 1,27,990. On the Max model, there is a one-time discount of Rs. 11, 000.