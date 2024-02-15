Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    EPIC Foundation unveils 1st designed in-India education tablet powered by BharatGPT

    The indigenously designed MILKYWAY Tablet is AI-powered and comes with a variety of use cases. Most importantly, it is repairable and upgradable. The tablet runs on Android has a sleek design and comes with cameras on both the sides.
     

    EPIC Foundation unveils 1st designed in India education tablet powered by BharatGPT gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

    With the release of the brand-new Android tablet, which is driven by BharatGPT and has a MediaTek chipset for efficiency, India is experiencing a taste of the AI boom. With its emphasis on government schools nationwide, the MILKYWAY tablet aims to penetrate the education sector and provides a plethora of AI-centric capabilities. The Android tablet is stylish, has two cameras on its sides, and operates on the operating system.

    The tablet's manufacturer is concentrating on a number of factors, such as making the gadget easily repairable and employing environmentally friendly components. If that's still not enough, this inexpensive tablet will soon have AI functions. The manufacturer also emphasizes that by making the tablet simple to fix, you may get it serviced without having to pay a lot of money.

    A MediaTek CPU with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage powers the MILKWAY tablet. It has an 8-inch HD display and is connected by Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. It has a 5100mAh battery and Android 13 out of the box. For video calls, it sports a 5MP front camera and an 8MP back camera.

    This tablet's AI capability comes from BharatGPT, which functions as ChatGPT's Indian avatar. According to the business, the virtual assistant may provide students with a variety of tools, including chat, video, and audio assistance. They may also use the real-time speech translation tool that it offers. The first year's worth of these features are free; thereafter, there will be varying membership costs.

    It will be interesting to see how beneficial AI is for pupils, given the MILKYWAY tablet places a lot of focus on it. Since the tablet hasn't been released on the market, we can't assign a price to it. AI is moving into our phones, laptops and even wireless earbuds, so tablets were understandably going to get their share of AI and this device could be a start of bigger things to come.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2024, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg WATCH gcw

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: Which is a better product according to Mark Zuckerberg? (WATCH)

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date Will it be available in India gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a to launch on THIS date; Will it be available in India?

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale HUGE discounts on iPhone 15 Poco X6 Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more gcw

    Flipkart sale: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, Poco X6, Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more

    Google Pixel Fold 2 likely to come this year Here is what you can expect from it gcw

    Google Pixel Fold 2 likely to come this year; Here's what you can expect from it

    Xiaomi 14 series India launch tipped Here is what you can expect from this smartphone gcw

    Xiaomi 14 series India launch tipped, Here's what you can expect from this smartphone

    Recent Stories

    Blinkit witnesses record handcuff searches on Valentine's Day; ignites hilarious responses from netizens snt

    Blinkit witnesses record handcuff searches on Valentine's Day; ignites hilarious responses from netizens

    Farmers call for Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed? AJR

    Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on February 16; What's open, what's closed?

    Poacher Trailer: Where and when you can watch Alia Bhatt's crime drama directed by Richie Mehta RBA

    'Poacher' Trailer: Where and when you can watch Alia Bhatt's crime drama directed by Richie Mehta

    belly fat loss 7 delicious detox drinks to try today gcw eai

    Sip away belly fat: 7 delicious detox drinks to try today

    European Union mulls curbs on Indian, Chinese companies for aiding Russia: Report snt

    European Union mulls curbs on Indian, Chinese companies for aiding Russia: Report

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon