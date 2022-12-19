CONFIRMED! Redmi Note 12 Pro will have OIS camera, to launch in India on January 5

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 12 Pro in India on January 5. The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro will come with an OIS-enabled (optical image stabilisation) primary camera to capture stable videos and still photos.

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 12 Pro in India on January 5. The smartphone will debut alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, which is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel camera. The Redmi Note 12 Pro, on the other hand, has a main camera that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) for taking steady films and still images. On October 28, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 12 Pro line in China. The India-specific variations will probably have the same specs as the worldwide variations.

If reports are correct, the Redmi Note 12 Pro for the Indian smartphone market would have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For a better viewing experience, the phone display may also feature Dolby Vision technology. The Redmi Note 12 might include a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor inside, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, it could include a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging, as opposed to the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus' 200W fast charging.

The camera would be the primary distinction between the Pro and Pro Plus variants. A 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera might all be included with the Redmi Note 12 Pro. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is anticipated to be included on the front panel. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is also anticipated to have 5G, Wi-Fi 6, MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12, and NFC.

The phone launched in China for CNY 1699 (approximately Rs 19,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 2,199 (about Rs 24,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, however there are currently no specifics on the costs in India.