Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CONFIRMED! Redmi Note 12 Pro will have OIS camera, to launch in India on January 5

    Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 12 Pro in India on January 5. The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro will come with an OIS-enabled (optical image stabilisation) primary camera to capture stable videos and still photos.

    CONFIRMED Redmi Note 12 Pro will have OIS camera to launch in India on January 5 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 6:38 PM IST

    Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 12 Pro in India on January 5. The smartphone will debut alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, which is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel camera. The Redmi Note 12 Pro, on the other hand, has a main camera that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) for taking steady films and still images. On October 28, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 12 Pro line in China. The India-specific variations will probably have the same specs as the worldwide variations.

    If reports are correct, the Redmi Note 12 Pro for the Indian smartphone market would have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For a better viewing experience, the phone display may also feature Dolby Vision technology. The Redmi Note 12 might include a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor inside, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, it could include a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging, as opposed to the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus' 200W fast charging.

    The camera would be the primary distinction between the Pro and Pro Plus variants. A 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera might all be included with the Redmi Note 12 Pro. A 16-megapixel selfie camera is anticipated to be included on the front panel. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is also anticipated to have 5G, Wi-Fi 6, MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12, and NFC.

    The phone launched in China for CNY 1699 (approximately Rs 19,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and goes up to CNY 2,199 (about Rs 24,900) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, however there are currently no specifics on the costs in India.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 6:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo X90 series launch date leaked Know the date expected specs price other details gcw

    Vivo X90 series launch date leaked! Know the date, expected specs, price, other details

    Samsung Galaxy A04 Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera 5000mAh battery launched details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched

    OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out! Here's what you can expect

    Apple MacBook Air may feature Pro like screen size likely to launch in 2023 Report gcw

    Apple MacBook Air may feature Pro-like screen size, likely to launch in 2023: Report

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 34849 on Amazon Today is last date to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 34,849 on Amazon! Today is last date to grab Apple smartphone

    Recent Stories

    football argentina win world cup 2022 Did Emir of Qatar photo-bomb Messi's greatest moment by draping black robe war of words snt

    Did Emir of Qatar photo-bomb Messi's greatest moment by draping black robe? War of words rages on

    Lionel Messi was born in Assam claims Congress MP Abdul Khaleque deletes post later gcw

    Lionel Messi was born in Assam, claims Congress MP Abdul Khaleque; deletes post later

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Rohit Sharma ruled out after failing to gain full fitness - Reports-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma ruled out after failing to gain full fitness - Reports

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release second admission list today - adt

    DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release second admission list today

    That word should not be used for our jawans Jaishankar reacts to Rahul Gandhi's 'pitai' remark AJR

    'That word should not be used for our jawans': Jaishankar reacts to Rahul Gandhi's 'pitai' remark

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon