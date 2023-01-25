Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coca Cola to enter smartphone industry in 2023? Here's what we know so far

    The soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola is now poised to rule the smartphone market. According to reports, the business will launch its own own Coca-Cola phone and enter the smartphone industry. Despite tipster not disclosing the name of the firm, the leaked picture reflects a typical Realme design.

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    Coca-Cola, the soft drink manufacturer, is now poised to rule the smartphone market, moving from bottles to our pockets. The business will allegedly break into the smartphone industry with its own own Coca-cola phone. Coca-cola is one of the most well-known and preferred brands among soft drink drinkers. For decades, it was without a doubt the market's uncontested leader, but the brand now has plans to branch out. The smartphone would be introduced in India in March 2023, according to leaks.

    Mukul Sharma, a renowned tipper, initially circulated the rumours regarding Coca-Cola entering the smartphone industry. He posted an image of the new gadget, which reveals that it would have two cameras and a red accent—likely a nod to the company's signature shade of red. 

    He wrote, "Can confirm that the device is releasing this quarter in India," as the image's description. For this new phone, Coca-Cola is working with a smartphone brand. However, Sharma withheld the identity of the company that will support the Coca-Cola-themed smartphone that was introduced in India.

    Despite Sharma not disclosing the name of the firm, the stolen picture reflects a typical Realme design. The smartphone's look is strikingly similar to the Realme 10 Pro 4G. The phone furthermore has a dual-camera sensor and an LED flash on the back. The tipper has not provided information on the phone's specifications, but it is expected that the firm will focus on the entry-level and mid-range markets.

    (Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)

