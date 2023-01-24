Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price leaked ahead of official launch; Here's how much it may cost in India

    Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series in India on February 1. Ahead of the official launch, the price of the mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra has been leaked online. Here's what we know so far.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price leaked ahead of official launch Here is how much it may cost in India gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    On February 1, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S23 series in India. The pricing of the powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra has been revealed online ahead of its official release. The Galaxy S22 series will be replaced by the future Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Three distinct smartphones fall under the Galaxy S22 umbrella, including the more cheap S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. Three phones will be released by Samsung as part of the new S23 series, as anticipated. But this time, the Ultra is the centre of attention since it has received some much-needed camera-related inside changes.

    The S23 Ultra's features and design are currently available on the market, but until recently, the cost of the smartphone was kept a closely-guarded secret. The photos of the S23 Ultra have, however, been published by a website named Slashleaks. The insider disclosed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may cost $1,400. (Rs 1,13,400). If the report is accurate, the S23 Ultra will be more expensive than the S22 Ultra, which had a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 when it was introduced.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to roll out ability to search messages by date, drag and drop images, videos & more

    The Samsung S23 Ultra's colour possibilities were also disclosed by the tipper. This time, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come in Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, and Botanic Green. He also disclosed that Samsung will not this time include the charger inside the package. The S-Pen, which is probably located at the bottom of the phone, is also indicated by the leaked photographs.

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top-tier model in the S23 series, would probably have a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1440x3088 pixels. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage are anticipated to power the smartphone.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone may get 100MP camera, fingerprint scanner & more; India launch soon

    (Photo: @Gadgetsdata | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 15 price leaked Will it cost more than USD 799 Here is what we know gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 price leaked! Will it cost more than $799? Here's what we know

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro likely to have ultra thin curved bezels may get design similar to Apple Watch gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro likely to have ultra-thin, curved bezels; may get design similar to Apple Watch

    Oppo Reno 8T Smartphone may get 100MP camera fingerprint scanner more India launch soon gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T: Smartphone may get 100MP camera, fingerprint scanner & more; India launch soon

    Apple may introduce low cost iPad to take on rival Google and Amazon Details here gcw

    Apple may introduce low-cost iPad to take on rival Google and Amazon; Details here

    OnePlus 11 5G colour options leaked ahead of India launch on February 7 gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G colour options leaked ahead of India launch

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Forest Officer in Arunachal Pradesh receives praise for dealing with heavily armed 'hunters'

    Viral Video: Forest Officer in Arunachal Pradesh receives praise for dealing with heavily armed 'hunters'

    Video: Urfi Javed turns garbage bags to SEXY black outfits; here's how netizens react

    Video: Urfi Javed turns garbage bags to SEXY black outfits; here's how netizens react

    Men marrying girls below 14 years of age will be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma AJR

    'Men marrying girls below 14 years of age will be booked under POCSO Act': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report RBA

    KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report

    UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today, January 24; check details - adt

    UPSC 2023: CDS 1, NDA 1 application correction window closes today; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon