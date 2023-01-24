Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price leaked ahead of official launch; Here's how much it may cost in India

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S23 series in India on February 1. Ahead of the official launch, the price of the mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra has been leaked online. Here's what we know so far.

On February 1, Samsung will introduce the Galaxy S23 series in India. The pricing of the powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra has been revealed online ahead of its official release. The Galaxy S22 series will be replaced by the future Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Three distinct smartphones fall under the Galaxy S22 umbrella, including the more cheap S22, the S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. Three phones will be released by Samsung as part of the new S23 series, as anticipated. But this time, the Ultra is the centre of attention since it has received some much-needed camera-related inside changes.

The S23 Ultra's features and design are currently available on the market, but until recently, the cost of the smartphone was kept a closely-guarded secret. The photos of the S23 Ultra have, however, been published by a website named Slashleaks. The insider disclosed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may cost $1,400. (Rs 1,13,400). If the report is accurate, the S23 Ultra will be more expensive than the S22 Ultra, which had a starting price of Rs. 1,09,999 when it was introduced.

The Samsung S23 Ultra's colour possibilities were also disclosed by the tipper. This time, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come in Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, and Botanic Green. He also disclosed that Samsung will not this time include the charger inside the package. The S-Pen, which is probably located at the bottom of the phone, is also indicated by the leaked photographs.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top-tier model in the S23 series, would probably have a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1440x3088 pixels. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage are anticipated to power the smartphone.

(Photo: @Gadgetsdata | Twitter)