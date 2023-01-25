Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11 5G, 11R to new 65-inch TV & more: Here's what you can expect from February 7 launch

    First Published Jan 25, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    OnePlus will announce the much anticipated OnePlus 11 at its upcoming Cloud 11 event on February 7 in New Delhi. However, it is not the only product that the company is launching that day. Know all about the upcoming event.

    The eagerly awaited OnePlus 11 will be shown at OnePlus' forthcoming Cloud 11 event on February 7 in New Delhi. But it's not the only thing the business is releasing on that day. The OnePlus 11R with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be a little less expensive flagship, according to the most recent revisions.

    Along with these two products, the firm will also introduce the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and its first push into the mechanical keyboard market. Here is all the information you want about the future goods that will be shown at the OnePlus launch event.

    OnePlus 11 5G

    OnePlus 11 will be the centre of attraction at the launch event. The phone will fight against the newly released iQOO 11 and even the future Galaxy S23 line of smartphones thanks to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. While OnePlus has been gradually raising the price of its flagship smartphones, the leaked pricing indicates that the company would be more aggressive with pricing to make the OnePlus 11 a flagship that is affordable.

    The OnePlus 11 will also sport a triple camera system powered by Hasselblad and a 2K 120Hz display. A premium glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame is also included. The OnePlus 11's basic model would probably cost approximately Rs 50,000 in India.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 price leaked ahead of February launch? Here's what we know

    OnePlus 11R

    Most likely, the OnePlus 11R will be an improved model of the OnePlus 10R. Although these specifics are not yet displayed on the Amazon promotional page, it is said that this time it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. The OnePlus 11R is expected to be significantly less expensive than the OnePlus 10T, which uses the same technology.

    Similar to the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R is said to include a triple camera arrangement with a 50MP main sensor. The phone is also supposed to have a 5,000 mAh battery and enable 100W fast charging. The OnePlus 11R may cost around Rs 40,000, which is the average pricing range for the "R" series.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11R 5G launch date for India announced, teased on Amazon

    OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro

    The company's second-generation 65-inch flagship smart TV with QLED display technology will be called the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. To provide a superior smart TV experience, this Q series smart TV from OnePlus is anticipated to have capabilities like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in addition to better audio quality. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro should cost something in the range of Rs 65,000.

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2

    The premium in-ear TWS type earbuds of the second generation will be the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The Buds Pro 2 will provide longer battery life than its predecessor and will include Dynaudio tuning, according to the official teasers. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is anticipated to cost around in the neighbourhood of Rs 10,000 in India.

    Also Read | OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to feature spatial audio, active noise cancellation & more; Details here

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 11R 5G launch date for India announced teased on Amazon gcw

    OnePlus 11R 5G launch date for India announced, teased on Amazon

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series CONFIRMED to launch with Galaxy S23 series pre booking begins gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series CONFIRMED to launch with Galaxy S23 series; pre-booking begins

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to feature spatial audio active noise cancellation more Details here gcw

    OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to feature spatial audio, active noise cancellation & more; Details here

    OnePlus 11 price leaked ahead of February launch Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus 11 price leaked ahead of February launch? Here's what we know

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price leaked ahead of official launch Here is how much it may cost in India gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price leaked ahead of official launch; Here's how much it may cost in India

    Recent Stories

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11 50 Lakh Know the additional specs gcw

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched at Rs 11.50 Lakh; Know the additional specs

    SKY has not limit Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav after star batter named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022 snt

    'SKY has no limit': Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav after star batter named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022

    tennis Australian Open 2023: Djokovic sends special message to Federer after beating Rublev to reach 10th semi-finals snt

    Australian Open 2023: Djokovic sends special message to Federer after beating Rublev to reach 10th semi-finals

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board releases Class 10, 12 schedules; know steps to download timetable - adt

    PSEB Date Sheet 2023: Punjab Board releases Class 10, 12 schedules; know steps to download timetable

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 breaks records over 38 80 lakh registrations recorded gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 breaks records, over 38.80 lakh registrations recorded

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon