OnePlus 11 5G, 11R to new 65-inch TV & more: Here's what you can expect from February 7 launch

The eagerly awaited OnePlus 11 will be shown at OnePlus' forthcoming Cloud 11 event on February 7 in New Delhi. But it's not the only thing the business is releasing on that day. The OnePlus 11R with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be a little less expensive flagship, according to the most recent revisions. Along with these two products, the firm will also introduce the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and its first push into the mechanical keyboard market. Here is all the information you want about the future goods that will be shown at the OnePlus launch event.

OnePlus 11 5G OnePlus 11 will be the centre of attraction at the launch event. The phone will fight against the newly released iQOO 11 and even the future Galaxy S23 line of smartphones thanks to the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. While OnePlus has been gradually raising the price of its flagship smartphones, the leaked pricing indicates that the company would be more aggressive with pricing to make the OnePlus 11 a flagship that is affordable. The OnePlus 11 will also sport a triple camera system powered by Hasselblad and a 2K 120Hz display. A premium glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame is also included. The OnePlus 11's basic model would probably cost approximately Rs 50,000 in India. Also Read | OnePlus 11 price leaked ahead of February launch? Here's what we know

OnePlus 11R Most likely, the OnePlus 11R will be an improved model of the OnePlus 10R. Although these specifics are not yet displayed on the Amazon promotional page, it is said that this time it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. The OnePlus 11R is expected to be significantly less expensive than the OnePlus 10T, which uses the same technology. Similar to the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R is said to include a triple camera arrangement with a 50MP main sensor. The phone is also supposed to have a 5,000 mAh battery and enable 100W fast charging. The OnePlus 11R may cost around Rs 40,000, which is the average pricing range for the "R" series. Also Read | OnePlus 11R 5G launch date for India announced, teased on Amazon

OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro The company's second-generation 65-inch flagship smart TV with QLED display technology will be called the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. To provide a superior smart TV experience, this Q series smart TV from OnePlus is anticipated to have capabilities like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in addition to better audio quality. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro should cost something in the range of Rs 65,000.