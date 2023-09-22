Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CMF by Nothing Watch Pro, Buds Pro key specs revealed ahead of launch

    Before debut, a Flipkart listing revealed some important information on the forthcoming Watch Pro and Buds Pro. These new products by CMF by Nothing are launching on September 26th. The expected price for the CMF Watch Pro is around Rs 4,500. The upcoming Buds Pro may cost approximately Rs 3,500 in India. 

    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    London-based consumer technology brand Nothing, under its sub-brand ‘CMF by Nothing,’ is set to unveil a range of new products globally and in India on September 26th. The 'Watch Pro' smartwatch, a 'Buds Pro' from TWS, and other new items are anticipated. Before this debut, a Flipkart listing revealed some important information on the forthcoming Watch Pro and Buds Pro.

    The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro's Flipkart website says that it would have a 1.96-inch AMOLED display. The Watch Pro will have a max brightness of 600 nits, which supports a recent rumor. According to a recent source, the watch would have a 50Hz refresh rate and offer consumers a selection of at least 100 distinct watch faces and sports modes. It will also have a number of health monitoring capabilities, such as a blood oxygen sensor, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and guided breathing exercises. When the Always-On Display (AOD) is switched off, the 330mAh battery that will power the CMF Watch Pro is anticipated to last up to 13 days.

    Other noteworthy features include GPS capabilities, Bluetooth calling connectivity, an IP68 rating for water and dust protection, and AI noise cancellation technology.

    The CMF by Nothing Buds Pro will feature 45db hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), according to the Flipkart ad. On the other hand, the Buds Pro are anticipated to have a playing length of about 11 hours and include extreme bass technology for improved audio.

    The CMF Watch Pro is anticipated to cost around Rs 4,500, while the Buds Pro may cost around Rs 3,500, according to a recent report.

