    Are your earphones hurting your hearing? 5 RISKS you need to know

    Discover the hidden dangers of using earphones daily. Learn about 5 ways they can harm your hearing ability and how to protect your ears from potential damage

    Are your earphones hurting your hearing? 5 RISKS you need to know
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    These days, individuals look for earbuds as a vital addition to improve their music experience. It is often utilised for auditory enjoyment or communication. It has a variety of features for immersive listening and is available in several versions. People of all ages use earbuds to chat on the phone, view movies, listen to music, and subscribe to podcasts. However, even if you may be totally enthralled with the delightful feeling of wearing earbuds, it's crucial to understand the potential effects on your hearing. So let's outline the five ways that earbuds might affect a person's hearing.

    1. Can lead to hearing problems

    Extended and excessive exposure to loud noises might harm the inner ear's sensitive hair cells. When it comes to transforming sound waves into electrical impulses, hair cells are essential. A person may lose their hearing due to loud noises. Since they greatly increase the amount of sound that reaches the eardrum, in-canal earphones have the potential to be more dangerous since they hasten the process of hearing loss.

    2. Hygiene issues 

    Regular usage of earbuds can trap moisture and germs in the ear canal, which can result in ear infections, temporary hearing loss, and in severe cases, severe inflammation and discomfort. The risk of infection is greatly increased while using shared headphones.

    3. Accumulation of ear wax

    Earwax should ideally naturally cleanse and protect the ear canal. However, using earbuds all the time might cause earwax to build up in the canal, dampening sound. Individuals who wear earbuds often are more susceptible to this problem if they already produce a lot of earwax.

    4. Tinnitus

    In certain cases, using earphones at high volumes can increase the risk of tinnitus or ringing sounds in the ear. This can lead to permanent hearing loss.

    5. Harmful effects of noise-cancelling phones

    Noise-cancelling earphones can be considered an amazing innovation that comes with the ability to diminish the surrounding noise for a euphoric listening experience. To achieve maximum output, people generally crank up the volume, which can be extremely loud without the user realising it.

