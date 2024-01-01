Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple Watch Series 8 available for Rs 23,749? Check put Flipkart deal details

    Apple Watch Series 8 is now discounted, and the best part is that you don't need a card to purchase it. But you can sweeten this deal even further.  For those uninitiated, the Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple’s 2022 model that was released alongside the iPhone 14 models and the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 2:40 PM IST

    Want to get a top-tier Apple Watch but don't want to shell out more? With the price of the Apple Watch Series 8 on Flipkart dropping, this may be a good opportunity to get one. To put it briefly, the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra and the iPhone 14 models were announced with the Apple Watch Series 8, which is the company's 2022 model. It is superior than the Apple Watch SE 2 and is regarded as a flagship model that has all the bells and whistles, akin to the most recent Series 9.

    The 41mm Midnight colour of the Apple Watch Series 8 now on sale. The best thing is that you may obtain it without a card or other incentives. At this pricing, you may purchase the Apple Watch Series 8 without a credit card or offer; it is presently advertised for Rs 24,999. You may, however, make the offer even more enticing.

    Also Read | OnePlus 12R design, colour options leaked ahead of launch

    The Apple Watch Series 8 is available on Flipkart for Rs 24,999. This is the special pricing that everyone may obtain, credit card or no credit card. Nevertheless, you may receive an even greater offer if you pay using your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

    By using it, you may receive an extra Rs 1,250 in cashback, lowering the net effective price to Rs 23,749. Given what the Apple Watch Series 8 delivers, this pricing makes perfect sense.

    But remember that this is the 41mm version, which is smaller. You'll need to shell out more money if you want the 45mm model. But given that the Apple Watch Series 9 only included minimal modifications, the Series 8 might be a good choice if you don't mind the 41mm size.

    Also Read | Google settles lawsuit seeking Rs 41,000 crore for browser 'Incognito' mode violation

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 2:40 PM IST
