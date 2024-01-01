OnePlus 12R design, colour options leaked ahead of launch

The OnePlus 12R is anticipated to be offered in two color options upon its release on January 23 in both the global and Indian markets. Before the launch, key details about the latter have leaked — including the colour options it will come in. Here are the details.

OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus 12R are coming out next month, on January 23 in India. Before the launch, key details about the latter have leaked — including the colour options it will come in.

The OnePlus 12R is most likely a renamed variant of the OnePlus Ace 3, as it is known in China. The smartphone seems to come in black and blue colour variants, based on the image and video teaser supplied by tipster Ishan Agarwal. Ishan claims that the "Mingisha gold" shade, which was unveiled in a recent Weibo post, would not be available in India and that these are the only colours that will be available there.

In terms of appearance, it resembles the recently released OnePlus 11R. However, rumours indicate that the handset may have a metal frame in place of the plastic one, and the glass back will remain.

Regarding the specs, the OnePlus 12R is anticipated to have a 6.78-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC as the OnePlus 11. It could also come with a triple camera arrangement that includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a third 2MP macro camera.

The device will first make its way to the Chinese market, and the launch is expected on January 4. It will then make its way globally and to India, subsequently, on January 23.