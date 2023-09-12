Apple to stop discontinue mini lineup after iPhone 15 series launch: Report

Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, marking a potential end to the iPhone Mini lineup. Reports indicate that Apple is discontinuing the Mini series due to its limited popularity since its introduction a few years ago.

Apple undoubtedly intended the iPhone Mini to appeal to individuals who enjoy using tiny phones, but market research has revealed that this group is obviously underrepresented. To accommodate the rising demand, Apple made the decision to move its attention away from the Minis and up the manufacturing of the Pro models.

In reality, Apple changed its approach last year and substituted the iPhone Mini with the iPhone 14 Plus model, which moves away from compact phones. If Apple does decide to stop making the iPhone 13 Mini, the only remaining model that appeals to fans of tiny phones would be the iPhone SE 2022.

However, we don't anticipate that model to be around for very long either, since Apple appears to be getting ready to release an all new iPhone SE 4 variant that will take design cues from the iPhone X series. It will be sorry to see the iPhone Mini range go, but if you live in a nation like India, there's a good chance you can still acquire one for a great price and use it until Apple stops providing new iOS updates and other after-sale support.

As recently stated in a post, Asus is likely the only business left on the market that still sells compact phones like the ZenFone 10, and the company plans to stick with this strategy in the years to come.

