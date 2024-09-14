Apple's surprise refund offer: Get Rs 10,000 back on iPhone 15 and 14 purchases – Here’s How

Apple is offering a Rs 10,000 refund for eligible iPhone 15 and 14 buyers. Find out if you qualify and learn how to claim your refund with this step-by-step guide.

The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are part of the most current iPhone 16 series that Apple unveiled. The new range has already created excitement, with pre-orders opening on September 13 and sales officially beginning on September 20. Apple has reduced the price of certain of its earlier models, including as the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus, by Rs 10,000 in conjunction with the release of the iPhone 16 series.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are still accessible through third-party shops and Apple-approved vendors, but Apple has stopped selling these devices on its own website.

Apple is also expanding its "Price Protection Policy" to some consumers, according to media reports. Customers who recently bought an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, or iPhone 14 Plus may be eligible for a refund or credit as a result of this policy after the price reduction. Customers must have purchased their gadget within 14 days of the price reduction announcement in order to qualify.

If a consumer has the original receipt, they can visit an Apple Store or call Apple customer service at 000800 040 1966 to obtain a refund or credit for the price discrepancy. Only consumers who made purchases within the 14-day period are eligible for a refund; special sales events and temporary price reductions are not covered.

Refunds under Apple's Price Protection policy are restricted to purchases of up to ten units, and possession documentation may be needed. The goal of the strategy is to provide individuals who purchased the iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 models just prior to the price decrease piece of mind by guaranteeing that they are not punished by the fall in price.

Latest Videos