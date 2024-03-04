Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, 15-inch models with M3 chipset unveiled in India; Check features, price & more

    The new MacBook Air models feature Liquid Retina displays . The M3 chip laptops can support up to two external displays . The 2024 Apple MacBook Air gets the support for WiFi 6E.  They will go on sale on March 8 via Apple Store and Apple Authorised Resellers.

    Apple MacBook Air 13-inch, 15-inch models with M3 chipset unveiled in India; Check features, price & more gcw
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 8:35 PM IST

    Apple unveiled two new models of MacBook Air on Monday, March 4. The new 13-inch and 15-inch models now come equipped with Apple's 3nm M3 chipset. With the exception of the CPU, the tech giant's updated MacBook Air series for 2024 features a few small modifications. Additionally, the improved laptops, according to the business, have a battery life of up to eighteen hours. Notably, the MacBook Pro series was updated by the iPhone manufacturer last year, and its premium laptops now have the M3 SoC.

    What are the features and specifications?

    Both the new MacBook Air models are powered by the M3 SoC, which also powers the MacBook Pro (2023) models.  The laptops also include a new 16-core Neural Engine, which according to Apple will improve on-device machine learning and make it the "best consumer laptop for AI in the world."

    Additionally, it has an AV1 decode engine for streaming video in greater quality. According to Apple, the M3 models are now 60% quicker than the M1 computers and 13 times faster than the quickest MacBook Air with an Intel CPU thanks to the upgraded chipset.

    According to the business, the MacBook Air 2024 models have new capabilities such up to two external screens supported while the lid is closed, compatibility for WiFi 6E, voice isolation and wide spectrum microphone settings, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

    With a resolution of 2,560 x 1, 664 pixels, the Liquid Retina screen remains the same on both MacBook Air versions. Its maximum brightness is 500 nits as well. Up to 16GB of RAM is pre-installed on the laptops, and an additional 24GB of RAM may be configured. Additionally, it has 512GB of customizable internal SSD storage, with a maximum capacity of 2TB. The new MacBook Air models also get a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt/ USB 4 ports for multiple use cases.

    Price and colours:

    The base model of the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with the M3 CPU costs Rs. 1,14,900 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You can get the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage option for Rs. 1,34,900, and the 16GB RAM and 512GB built-in storage for Rs. 1,54,900.

    The 15-inch MacBook Air costs Rs. 1,34,900 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. The price of the 8GB RAM with 512GB storage option is Rs. 1,54,900, while the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage variant is Rs. 1,74,900. Space gray, silver, starlight, and midnight are the color possibilities for both models.

