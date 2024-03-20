Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple likely to launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro models on March 26; delivery expected in April: Report

    Apple is gearing up to unveil new tablet lineup . The 2024 iPad model is speculated to come with new OLED screen . The iPad Air models could run on M2 chipset. Chinese technology publication claims that Apple will announce the next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models on March 26.

    Apple's new iPad line might be available very soon. The Cupertino-based corporation has yet to declare the date, but according to a Chinese technology website, Apple will unveil the next-generation iPad and iPad Pro devices on March 26. Additionally, display industry researcher Ross Young predicts that iPad Pro devices with OLED panels will begin delivering to customers in April. The latest iPad Pro versions are reported to have Apple's M3 processor. The iPad Air variants might use the M2 chipset.

    As per a report by Chinese publication IT Home, several third-party protective cases for iPad Air and iPad Pro 2024 tablets are currently listed on Amazon and they will be on the shelves on March 26. This entry indicates that an iPad-related announcement from Apple is anticipated on March 26.

    This date corresponds with Mark Gurman's earlier forecasts. According to a previous rumor from Bloomberg, Apple is expected to unveil the new iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) around the end of March or early April. He said earlier this week in his weekly Power On newsletter that a delay in the development of the new iPadOS 17.4 would cause the delivery of the new iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) series to be postponed until later next month.

    Furthermore, analyst Ross Young predicted that Apple will start distributing iPad Pro versions with OLED panels to customers in April in a new DSCC blog post on Monday, March 18. It is rumored that the firm will unveil the new iPad Pro models along with a bigger 12.9-inch iPad Air. Young claims that Samsung will be the only company offering OLED screens for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. For the 11.1-inch iPad Pro variant, orders from Samsung and LG could be divided.

    Apple's upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) models are expected to be powered by the 3nm Apple M3 chipset. The iPad Air models could run on the M2 chipset and are expected to have a redesigned camera unit, a slimmer body, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

