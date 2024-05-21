Apple likely to introduce iPhone 16 in THESE 2 new colours this year

Kuo expects Apple to have black, white, green, pink and blue colour ways for the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. This implies that the iPhone 15’s yellow colour is likely to be replaced with a white colour.

Though the iPhone 16 series launch is still months away, rumours regarding its functionality, style, and currently available colour variations are already rife. Four models of the iPhone are anticipated for 2024: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Ming-Chi Kuo, analyst, believes that the Cupertino-based company may introduce two new colours to the iPhone 16, replacing existing ones. He revealed details about X, suggesting that black, white, silver, and grey might be the possible colours for the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is anticipated that two additional shades will be offered: "natural titanium and a new rose colour."

The current iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come in four different finishes: Black, White, Blue, and Natural Titanium. Kuo predicts that Apple will release the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models in black, white, green, pink, and blue colour schemes. This suggests that a white tint will probably replace the yellow colour of the iPhone 15.

It is well known that Apple uses distinct names for colours even when the tones are the same. There are five colour possibilities for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: black, blue, green, pink, and yellow.

Although a purple iPhone 16 model has previously surfaced, Apple analyst Kuo did not mention the colour purple in his essay. The iPhone 16 series has garnered a lot of buzz online in anticipation of its September arrival. Based on TSMC's 3nm technology, the vanilla versions are believed to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max may sport an A18 Pro chip.

Previously, Apple analyst Kuo predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will include a new battery with improved energy density, potentially boosting battery life if Apple maintains the same battery capacity. According to Kuo, the battery for the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be extensively overhauled, with a transition.

