Apple iPhone SE to be introduced next week? Here's what we know so far

Apple may launch the next-generation iPhone SE as early as next week, featuring a custom-designed Apple modem, A18 chip, and a design overhaul. The new model is also rumored to include a USB-C charging port and maintain a similar price point to the current model.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Apple might surprise fans by launching its next-generation iPhone SE much sooner than expected, possibly as early as next week, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.  According to the revised timeframe, sales of the phone might start by the end of this month, despite the tech giant's initial 2025 release date. This disclosure may just be made public through a press release instead than a formal ceremony, as was the case with the iPad Mini last year, in contrast to Apple's customary high-profile product releases.

Apple iPhone SE: New features incoming?

Codenamed "V59," the new iPhone SE is rumored to be the first Apple product to forgo Qualcomm's modem in favor of a custom-designed Apple modem. Its powerful A18 chip, the same processor rumored for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, could be found under the hood. The iPhone SE, Apple's affordable option since its 2016 debut, is reportedly getting a significant design overhaul. The current model, released in 2022, resembles the aging iPhone 8 with its iconic home button and Touch ID.

Also Read | iPhone SE 4 LEAKS: Single camera setup, notch design and more | Check videos and photos

The addition of a USB-C charging connection, which would continue Apple's move away from the Lightning connector in accordance with European regulatory regulations, might be another significant change.

Apple iPhone SE: Expected pricing

Industry insiders estimate that Apple may keep the beginning price for Indian consumers close to the current $429 / £419 / AU$719 / Rs 39,900, with the possibility of minor hikes, even if official pricing information have not yet been confirmed.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 4: New video LEAK hints at boxy design and more (WATCH)

The new iPhone SE may be the first of many impending product announcements from Apple if it is unveiled next week. Future releases, such as a MacBook Air with an M4 CPU, the Powerbeats Pro 2, a redesigned entry-level iPad, and an upgraded iPad Air, are hinted to in reports, however they are still purely hypothetical at this time.

