iPhone SE 4 LEAKS: Single camera setup, notch design and more | Check videos and photos

Leaked images of the iPhone SE 4 reveal a classic notch design, single-camera setup, and a USB-C port, possibly due to EU regulations. The leaks also suggest potential upgrades like an OLED screen and increased RAM.

iPhone SE 4 leaks single camera setup notch design and more check videos and photos gcw
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 3:14 PM IST

As fresh leaks offer a close-up look at its features and style, Apple's next-generation iPhone SE 4 is creating a stir online. Over the weekend, well-known leaker Majin Bu posted a video along with crisp pictures of both black and white variants. One of the first sites to report on the developments was Tech Crawlr.

Instead of implementing the Dynamic Island feature found in more recent flagship models like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the iPhone SE 4 seems to stick with Apple's classic notch design, despite prior rumors to the contrary. Majin Bu responded to inquiries on social media by reaffirming the choice to continue using the previous design methodology.

The leaked photos, which might show a high-quality dummy or a fully working machine, highlight a number of important components. In keeping with the SE lineup's signature minimalism, the back panel displays a single camera arrangement.

In a another tweet, Bu also contrasted the SE 4 to the iPhone 16:

More significantly, the item is depicted with a USB-C port, a notable modification that was probably prompted by the European Union's requirement that electronic products sold within its borders have the standard port.

What did earlier leaks suggest?

With its notch and slightly angled front-facing camera, the phone's face looks a much like the iPhone 14. This design decision is consistent with Apple's apparent objective of balancing recognizable looks with affordability for its low-cost SE series.

The iPhone SE 4 has been seen off before. Leakster Sonny Dickson posted pictures of comparable fake units earlier in January. But Majin Bu's most recent disclosure offers a more thorough and lucid look at the approach. According to tech-related rumors, the iPhone SE 4 may have an OLED screen and more RAM, maybe to accommodate Apple's cutting-edge AI capabilities. Compared to its predecessor, these upgrades would represent a significant improvement.

Many industry observers predict a formal launch in March or April, following the trend set by the iPhone SE 3, which made its debut in March 2022, even though Apple has not yet confirmed anything on the release.

