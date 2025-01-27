Apple iPhone SE 4: New video LEAK hints at boxy design and more (WATCH)

Leaked video and images suggest the iPhone SE 4 will adopt a boxy design, potentially featuring a single protruding camera and a glass back. Rumors also hint at a larger OLED screen and the possibility of it being renamed to iPhone 16e, incorporating the A18 chipset.

First Published Jan 27, 2025, 6:48 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 6:48 PM IST

In the most recent leak, a tipster posted a video that shows off the iPhone SE 4's design. According to the source, the SE 2025 version will likewise adhere to the boxy design language history. The leaked video now supports the dummy photographs of the impending phone that we previously published. On X, tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBu) posted a little video that showed off the design of the iPhone SE 4. The phone in the video solidifies the rumors of a boxy shape.

The back panel of the iPhone SE 4 will have a single camera lens if this video is accurate. The SE has typically used a single camera, but this time it could have a protruding camera ring. The forthcoming phone seems to have a glass back panel with a large Apple logo. Although the video was sufficient, the tipster also posted a few pictures.

The fact that the display is off in the video suggests that it may be a dummy phone. According Apple rumors, the iPhone SE 4 will have a 6.06-inch OLED screen, a significant improvement above the 4.7-inch LCD seen in the SE 3 (2022).

It's possible that Apple won't release another SE after all the leaks. According to the rumors, the business may decide to rename the iPhone SE 4 as the iPhone 16e. The forthcoming, more subdued model will therefore be a member of the iPhone 16 series, which was introduced in September 2024. The gadget is anticipated to include a number of improvements over its predecessor, aside from the name.

The iPhone SE 4 (or 16e) is rumoured to feature the powerful A18 chipset, offering a significant performance boost that brings it closer to the iPhone 16 series in terms of processing power.

