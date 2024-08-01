Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch soon: Dummy units leak shows 5 colour options and camera redesign

    The iPhone 16 promises a range of upgrades that could improve Apple's flagship while narrowing the gap between the regular iPhone and Pro series. If Apple keeps to its current schedule, we should see an iPhone 16 release date in September 2024. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    iPhone 16 lineup is expected to go official in September with four variants — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Dummy units of the regular iPhone 16 model have been leaked by a user on X (previously known as Twitter) ahead of the anticipated release of these handsets. The picture shows us the five colour possibilities for the iPhone 16, which is rumoured to include a revamped camera island with lenses arranged vertically.

    A photo that JSonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) uploaded on X shows the appearance of the iPhone 16, and more precisely, the colour possibilities. The fake units are displayed in the render in black, blue, green, pink, and white colour choices. These colours are all more intense than the pastel hues of the iPhone 15 from the previous year.

    Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested similar colour options for the standard iPhone 16. Last year's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colours. They have a matte finish.

    According to the picture, Apple planned to use vertically aligned lenses in a revised camera bump on the iPhone 16. The cameras are arranged diagonally in the current versions. It is claimed that this improved lens configuration will allow the phone to record Spatial Video for the Vision Pro headgear. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently capable of recording spatial video. The phone seems to have a matte surface on the back, similar to the iPhone 15, and the power button is located on the phone's right spine. Seen positioned beneath the power button is the suspected Capture button.

    The iPhone 16 is expected to boast a 6.1-inch OLED display. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are tipped to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to run on an A18 Pro chip.

     

