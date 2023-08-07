Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro may offer stacked camera sensors: Report

    Apple's iPhone 16 series, expected to debut next year, may feature a stacked rear camera sensor design, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone 15 models, set to be released this year, will also have a similar camera technology.

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro may offer stacked camera sensors Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    It might be too soon to discuss the iPhone 16. Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to debut next year, but the rumour mill is churning expected features of the smartphone series. The iPhone 16 series may include stacked rear camera sensors throughout the whole lineup, claims reputable Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The use of a comparable camera technology in this year's regular iPhone 15 models may have inspired this design decision.

    The entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, in particular, are anticipated to include a 48-megapixel rear camera lens with a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) architecture, allowing for improved light-capturing capabilities.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13, sale to begin from September 22

    Apple apparently limited the usage of this cutting-edge camera technology due to production yield concerns with the new sensor design, despite previously intending to include it in all iPhone 15 versions. 

    Despite the fact that Sony, the manufacturer of these sensors, expects its high-end CIS capacity to be constrained until 2024, Apple has already locked up the majority of Sony's orders far in advance. Due to Sony's limited capacity, other suppliers, such as Will Semi, stand to gain as they are probably going to get more orders from Chinese smartphone companies for high-end CIS.

    Also Read | Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11; Here's what you can expect

    According to rumours, the 48-megapixel wide-angle camera on the iPhone 16 Pro Max would have an eight-part composite lens made up of two glass parts and six plastic elements. Additionally, upgrades to the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses are anticipated.

    Periscope telephoto lenses might be added to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024, greatly enhancing these smartphones' photography capabilities. The new camera technology will, however, only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 due to space restrictions on previous models.

    On September 13, Apple is anticipated to reveal its iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max might all be available in 2023.

    Also Read | Redmi 12 series update: Over 300,000 units of new budget-friendly smartphone sold on launch day

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13 sale to begin from September 22 gcw

    iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13, sale to begin from September 22

    Tecno Pova 5 Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro to launch on August 11; Here's what you can expect

    Poco M6 Pro with 5000mAh battery launched under Rs 10000 Know its specs price availability gcw

    Poco M6 Pro with 5,000mAh battery launched under Rs 10,000; Know its specs, price & availability

    OnePlus introduces Independence Day 2023 sale Check out offers on OnePlus 11 Nord 3 more gcw

    OnePlus introduces Independence Day 2023 sale! Check out offers on OnePlus 11, Nord 3 & more

    Apple iPhone 15 series 5 reasons why it is worth the wait gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series: 5 reasons why it is worth the wait

    Recent Stories

    Poha to Rawa Idly: Easy breakfast ideas for Monday morning rush hour ATG

    Poha to Rawa Idly: Easy breakfast ideas for Monday morning rush hour

    Will Rahul Gandhi get his official bungalow back after being reinstated? check details AJR

    Will Rahul Gandhi get his official bungalow back after being reinstated? check details

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas and other cast restricted from interviews to avoid any spoiler MSW

    Salaar Part 1: Prabhas and other cast restricted from interviews to avoid any spoiler

    Russia Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

    Russia-Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

    iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13 sale to begin from September 22 gcw

    iPhone 15 series launch event likely on September 13, sale to begin from September 22

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon