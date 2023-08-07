Apple iPhone 16 Pro may offer stacked camera sensors: Report

Apple's iPhone 16 series, expected to debut next year, may feature a stacked rear camera sensor design, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone 15 models, set to be released this year, will also have a similar camera technology.

It might be too soon to discuss the iPhone 16. Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to debut next year, but the rumour mill is churning expected features of the smartphone series. The iPhone 16 series may include stacked rear camera sensors throughout the whole lineup, claims reputable Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The use of a comparable camera technology in this year's regular iPhone 15 models may have inspired this design decision.

The entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models, in particular, are anticipated to include a 48-megapixel rear camera lens with a stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) architecture, allowing for improved light-capturing capabilities.

Apple apparently limited the usage of this cutting-edge camera technology due to production yield concerns with the new sensor design, despite previously intending to include it in all iPhone 15 versions.

Despite the fact that Sony, the manufacturer of these sensors, expects its high-end CIS capacity to be constrained until 2024, Apple has already locked up the majority of Sony's orders far in advance. Due to Sony's limited capacity, other suppliers, such as Will Semi, stand to gain as they are probably going to get more orders from Chinese smartphone companies for high-end CIS.

According to rumours, the 48-megapixel wide-angle camera on the iPhone 16 Pro Max would have an eight-part composite lens made up of two glass parts and six plastic elements. Additionally, upgrades to the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses are anticipated.

Periscope telephoto lenses might be added to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024, greatly enhancing these smartphones' photography capabilities. The new camera technology will, however, only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 due to space restrictions on previous models.

On September 13, Apple is anticipated to reveal its iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max might all be available in 2023.

