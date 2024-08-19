Apple iPhone 16 Pro leak suggests dark titanium is the new colour option

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 16 is expected to come out in September. The series is speculated to bring several new features, but a new leak suggests that the higher-end smartphone, iPhone 16 Pro might also bring a new colour option.
     

    Social media is ablaze with speculation Apple leaks about the next iPhone 16 series, ahead of the lunch. As soon as the iPhone 16 lineup was suggested, there were speculations circulating, and with the release of iOS 18, those rumours solidified. The latest leak indicates the colour scheme of the next iPhone 16 series, with a focus on the higher-end model. This latest report suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro will probably come in a new hue in addition to the current ones. It said that there would be four colour variations for the series, with "Desert Titanium" being the most recent.

    The leakster, @MajinBuOfficial, took to X  to reveal the iPhone 16 Pro line-up colour range.  The source claims that there will be four colours available for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup: white, black, gold, and grey. The names that are promoted may differ and will only be made available at launch. The leaker continued by explaining how the gold hue would vary from the other three, even though the first four colours are typical for an Apple smartphone lineup.

    According to him, the gold iPhone 16 Pro model would probably have a dark gold shade that resembles an aged purple colour. Expectedly, this type—which is comparatively understated and darker than the earlier purple model we saw in the iPhone 14 Pro—will be dubbed Dark Titanium.

    If this is truly the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, then the design looks the same as its predecessor, iPhone 15 Pro. The triple-camera panel housed on a square island resembles the iPhone 15 Pro and even iPhone 14 Pro.

    What to expect iPhone 16 series?

    There will likely be some significant changes to the iPhone 16 design. According to the sources, the standard iPhone 16 will have two vertically orientated cameras, just like the iPhone X and iPhone 11. To give it a new appearance, the new model is said to store these cameras in a camera island that resembles a capsule. However, not much has changed since the images of the iPhone 16 Pro were released.

    It is expected that the next iPhone 16 series will have improved memory and storage capacities. More specifically, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models are expected to come with 8GB of RAM, a significant upgrade from the 6GB found in the iPhone 15 series, guaranteeing smoother performance and multitasking abilities. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max models may offer an impressive 2TB of storage, twice the maximum capacity of their predecessors.

    The 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens on the iPhone 16 Pro models is probably a major improvement over the previous generation, giving the camera system better low-light performance and higher quality photo capturing. There are rumours that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have bigger batteries, with capacity increases of 6% and 5%, respectively. The iPhone 16 Plus's battery capacity could, however, drop by 9%.

