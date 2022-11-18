Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sleek design to long battery': Poco C50 to launch in India by November-end

    Poco C50 launch: The latest budget smartphone will arrive in the last week of November. Here is everything we know about this smartphone. Poco C50 will be a follow-up to the Poco C31 which was launched in India in 2021.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    Poco on Friday announced that the C50, a low-cost smartphone, will debut in India in the final week of November. The phone in issue would be a "budget disrupter," according to the Xiaomi spin-off company, which is withholding any other information on specifications, features, or design for the time being. A successor to the Poco C31, which debuted in India in 2021, will be the Poco C50.

    It is highly anticipated that the Poco C31 will be a 4G phone based on the naming convention and the pricing range that these phones target. Poco says the C31 will “deliver stellar camera performance, immersive multimedia experience, long battery life with a sleek design and much more.”

    At a starting price of Rs 8,499, the Poco C31 has a 720p display, a Helio G35 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. One would anticipate that the Poco C50 would cost around the same.

    The Poco M5 was Poco's most recent introduction in India. The phone has an eye-catching, textured back that looks like leather. You receive a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution (240Hz touch sampling). Corning Gorilla Glass 3 offers security.

    The Poco M5's internal hardware includes a Helio G99 CPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The MIUI 13 (for Poco) operating system is based on Android 12.

    A 50MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors, one for depth perception and the other for macros, are included in the triple camera system for photography. The front of the device has an 8MP camera for taking selfies. A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging completes the set.

