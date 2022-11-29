Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur

Apple has updated the videos on social media, including YouTube, for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch advertisement after the lyrics were mistaken for racial slurs. The original advertisement used a snippet of Idris Elba’s Biggest song, with lyrics repeating the word “Biggest".

After the lyrics were misinterpreted as racial slurs, Apple altered the videos for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch commercial on social media, including YouTube. The original advertising, according to media report, used a portion of Idris Elba's Biggest song, whose lyrics repeated the phrase "Biggest," but did so in such a way that some listeners may have mistaken it for an ugly racial slur. However, the way the way the word was said in the song meant some people instead heard an offensive racial slur.

The advertisement ran in September, and it quickly started to go viral. Two months later, Apple took action by completely eliminating the voices from the ad's music. The report claims that if one views the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch advertisements on YouTube today, they will no longer hear any vocals; instead, only the instrumental backing track is played throughout the full film.

Also Read | Setback for Apple! Brazil seizes iPhones after firm fails to sell smartphones without charger

Even though the backdrop track is all that can be heard, the Elba song is still credited in the video description. Originally, the lyrics were something like “Biggest, biggest, biggest, biggest, biggest, this is the biggest bounce of the summer".

The phrase "Biggest" was used to describe the company's biggest iPhone introduction to ever, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. The pronounced syllables of "Biggest," along with the music, prompted participants to hear the n-word when they were not expecting it, according to the survey.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone has ceramic shield protection and is splash- and spill-proof. The Apple A15 Bionic chipset and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage choices power the gadget.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone boasts of a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. For selfies, the handset has a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. The smartphone features a cinematic mode with 4K Dolby Vision support for up to 30 fps.

Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2022: From iPad Pro to MacBook Air; check out amazing offers on Apple products