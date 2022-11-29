Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur

    Apple has updated the videos on social media, including YouTube, for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch advertisement after the lyrics were mistaken for racial slurs. The original advertisement used a snippet of Idris Elba’s Biggest song, with lyrics repeating the word “Biggest".

    Apple iPhone 14 launch ad video updated after lyrics were confused for racial slur gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    After the lyrics were misinterpreted as racial slurs, Apple altered the videos for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch commercial on social media, including YouTube. The original advertising, according to media report, used a portion of Idris Elba's Biggest song, whose lyrics repeated the phrase "Biggest," but did so in such a way that some listeners may have mistaken it for an ugly racial slur. However, the way the way the word was said in the song meant some people instead heard an offensive racial slur. 

    The advertisement ran in September, and it quickly started to go viral. Two months later, Apple took action by completely eliminating the voices from the ad's music. The report claims that if one views the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus launch advertisements on YouTube today, they will no longer hear any vocals; instead, only the instrumental backing track is played throughout the full film.

    Also Read | Setback for Apple! Brazil seizes iPhones after firm fails to sell smartphones without charger

    Even though the backdrop track is all that can be heard, the Elba song is still credited in the video description. Originally, the lyrics were something like “Biggest, biggest, biggest, biggest, biggest, this is the biggest bounce of the summer". 

    The phrase "Biggest" was used to describe the company's biggest iPhone introduction to ever, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. The pronounced syllables of "Biggest," along with the music, prompted participants to hear the n-word when they were not expecting it, according to the survey.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone has ceramic shield protection and is splash- and spill-proof. The Apple A15 Bionic chipset and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage choices power the gadget.

    To perform camera duties, the smartphone boasts of a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. For selfies, the handset has a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. The smartphone features a cinematic mode with 4K Dolby Vision support for up to 30 fps.

    Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2022: From iPad Pro to MacBook Air; check out amazing offers on Apple products

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Infinix Hot 20 5G to launch on December 1 From specs to price more here s what we know gcw

    Infinix Hot 20 5G to launch on December 1; From specs to price & more, here's what we know

    Setback for Apple Brazil seizes hundred of iPhones after firm fails to sell smartphones without charger gcw

    Setback for Apple! Brazil seizes iPhones after firm fails to sell smartphones without charger

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India Will it be discontinued soon Here is what we know gcw

    Nothing Ear 1 already sold out in India! Will it be discontinued soon? Here's what we know

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2 Here is what you can expect gcw

    iQOO 11 5G confirmed to launch on December 2; Here's what you can expect

    iPhone 15 Pro in 2023 4 things to know about Apple upcoming smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro in 2023: Top 4 things about Apple's upcoming smartphone

    Recent Stories

    Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar' AJR

    Delhi lawyer files complaint against Israeli filmmaker for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar'

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab - adt

    Shraddha murder case: BSF deployed at Forensic Science Lab after attack on police vehicle carrying Aaftab

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files' AJR

    'Truth is most dangerous thing': Vivek Agnihotri tweets after filmmaker Lapid's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

    His personal opinion... Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who called Kashmir Files 'vulgar' - adt

    'His personal opinion..' Film Festival jury distances itself from Israeli filmmaker who slammed Kashmir Files

    Gujarat Election 2022: Will AAP's CM face Isudan Gadhvi face caste vote conflict in Khambhalia?

    Gujarat Election 2022: Will AAP's CM face Isudan Gadhvi face caste vote conflict in Khambhalia?

    Recent Videos

    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon