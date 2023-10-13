Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Apple's festive season sale to begin from October 15; Here's what you can expect

    Apple is about to launch its much-anticipated Festive Season specials throughout its whole product line, which might include iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple iPods, and other devices. On October 15th, a variety of Festive Season discounts on various Apple items will be presented.
     

    Apple festive season sale to begin from October 15 Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Apple is about to launch its much-anticipated Festive Season specials throughout its whole product line, which might include iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple iPods, and other devices. The renowned IT behemoth, located in California, has begun an official countdown, indicating that attractive discounts will be unveiled on October 15th.

    According to the main page of Apple India's official website, a slew of Festive Season discounts on a variety of Apple items will be released on October 15th, as mentioned. "Get ready to celebrate the holidays with Apple. Exciting offers are coming your way on October 15," Apple added.

    Meanwhile, the tech titan has revealed what they currently have in store.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to roll out revamped interface by introducing new colours and icons: Report

    Apple is currently expanding the following services: According to Apple, when you purchase an iPhone, AirPods, or HomePod, you will receive six months of free Apple Music. You can also customise your AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPad with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers at no extra charge. Most major banks provide simple monthly installments with No Cost EMI for three or six months.

    Furthermore, you may use Apple Trade In to trade in your qualified existing device and receive immediate credit towards your new purchase.

    Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11, which was initially priced at Rs. 43,900, is now available at an enticing reduced price of Rs. 36,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This corresponds to a considerable 15% reduction on the device's 64GB internal storage option. Furthermore, you may save even more money by making your purchase using an eligible card.

    Furthermore, interested consumers may take advantage of the exchange offer, possibly saving up to Rs. 35000. All they have to do is trade in their old smartphone when they buy the new iPhone 11.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3 to OnePlus 11: 5 deals you can't miss during OnePlus Diwali sale 2023

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch in India on October 19 Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch in India on October 19; Here's what you can expect

    OnePlus Nord 3 to OnePlus 11 5 deals you cant miss during OnePlus Diwali sale 2023 gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 to OnePlus 11: 5 deals you can't miss during OnePlus Diwali sale 2023

    OnePlus Diwali Sale 2023 You can get FREE chargers other accessories today check details gcw

    OnePlus Diwali Sale 2023: You can get FREE chargers, other accessories today; Check details here

    OnePlus 12 cameras details LEAKED may feature new Sony IMX966 sensor gcw

    OnePlus 12 cameras details LEAKED, may feature new Sony IMX966 sensor

    Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today Check specs price bank offers more gcw

    Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today: Check specs, price, bank offers & more

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to participate in India's biggest reality show? READ details SHG EAI

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to participate in India's biggest reality show? READ details

    Olympics Los Angeles 2028: IOC's decisions on new sports in the Olympics osf

    Cricket among 5 news sports introduced by IOC for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: AAP reveals third list of 11 candidates; see full list here AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: AAP reveals third list of 11 candidates; see full list here

    Cauvery water row: CWMA reiterates order, mandates Karnataka to release 3000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Cauvery water row: CWMA reiterates order, mandates Karnataka to release 3000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu

    Friday the 13th: 6 signs of someone playing demon role in your life RKK

    Friday the 13th: 6 signs of someone playing demon role in your life

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon