WhatsApp to roll out revamped interface by introducing new colours and icons: Report

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a revamped interface by introducing new colours and icons. By introducing a new revamped interface, WhatsApp is aiming to provide a more contemporary and visually appealing experience for its users.

The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a revamped interface by introducing new colours and icons. "After quietly developing a new revamped interface for the Android application over the last few months, WhatsApp is now ready to release it to a limited number of beta testers," according to WABetaInfo, a website that follows WhatsApp.

According to the screenshot posted by WABetaInfo, a big upgrade with a revamped UI is now accessible to a restricted number of beta testers. It includes redesigned icons to provide users with a more contemporary experience by improving the app's overall aesthetic attractiveness.

Furthermore, the instant messaging platform is changing the major theme colour for both light and dark modes to a new green shade, as well as the colour appearance for chat bubbles and the floating action button.

According to the source, this interface is also available to a limited number of beta testers who install the most recent WhatsApp Business beta version.

"By introducing a new revamped interface, WhatsApp hopes to provide its users with a more contemporary and visually appealing experience." According to WABetaInfo, "this change not only demonstrates their dedication to improving the interface, but also suggests that WhatsApp is actively listening to user feedback and staying up to date with design trends."

According to the report, the Meta-owned programme may gradually bring tiny modifications to the UI, such as providing new icons without applying the new colour scheme. It will only be a matter of days until additional people can try out the new UI.

The new UI is now accessible to a small number of beta testers who install the most recent version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store, and it will be made available to more users in the coming weeks.