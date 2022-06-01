Apple mixed reality headset unlikely to be teased during WWDC 2022

According to Kuo, Apple will not just tease the mixed reality headset since there is time for it to reach production, and if Apple teases it earlier, other manufacturers would have time to mimic the product's characteristics.

Apple's mixed reality AR/VR hybrid headgear is a widely anticipated device, and many people are looking forward to hearing formal details about it in the coming days.

If the latest from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, those individuals will still have to wait for official news on the Apple Mixed Reality headset. According to Kuo, Apple is unlikely to disclose anything about the AR/VR headset since mass manufacturing of the mixed reality headset would take longer.

However, Kuo believes that Apple would not introduce the smartphone during the WWDC keynote next week. This comes after multiple erroneous rumours stated that Apple could only tease the mixed reality headset at WWDC 2022, which begins on June 6.

Also Read | Apple's mixed reality headset to have 14 cameras, multiple chips; likely to launch in 2023

According to Kuo, Apple will not just tease the mixed reality headset since there is time for it to reach production, and if Apple teases it earlier, other manufacturers would have time to mimic the product's characteristics. According to Kuo, we will first hear about the mixed reality headgear next year, in 2023.

It was previously predicted that Apple may reveal RealityOS, the software that would power the mixed reality headset, at WWDC 2022 next week. A business affiliated with Apple has also registered the trademark realityOS in numerous countries. According to The Verge, RealityOS has been mentioned in a trademark filing, "which hasn't been formally submitted by Apple but it's normal procedure for huge firms to register for trademarks under one-off entities."

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and 3 Apple Watches likely to launch on Sept 13

According to reports, the corporation may formally unveil this new operating system for the headgear at its annual international developers' conference (WWDC). Meanwhile, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will begin on June 6 for over 30 million Apple developers worldwide. WWDC22 provides developers and designers with an opportunity to learn about the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.