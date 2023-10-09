Amazon sale 2023: Apple iPad Air M1 available for less than Rs 45,000; Should you buy it?

Apple iPad Air M1 is available for under Rs 45,000 on Amazon, but does it make sense to buy one at this price, or should you consider other tablets? The price of the iPad Air M1 with an SBI credit card is Rs 43,998.

In the ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, the Apple iPad Air M1 (fifth generation) can be purchased for under Rs 45,000 if you take advantage of card offers. But is it wise to purchase one at this price, or should you look at other tablets?

Without the SBI card discount, the price of the iPad Air with the M1 chipset is now advertised at Rs 46,998. The price of the iPad Air M1 with an SBI credit card is Rs 43,998. Before making a purchasing choice, it's important to bear in mind that Amazon has been changing the price for this item.

Having said that, buying the iPad Air M1 for Rs 43,998 is a terrific value if you want a powerful tablet with an excellent multimedia consumption experience. It has the best-in-class processor, the Apple M1, which is also found in the MacBook Air M1, and it supports some of the greatest third-party applications, like Final Cut Pro. There are, however, a handful of cautions to consider.

To begin, this pricing is for the device's 64GB variant. If you want to use the iPad Air M1 for creative projects, you should consider investing a little extra and getting the 256GB model. Second, an Android tablet could also be an excellent choice and might be more cost-effective if all you need is a gadget for media consumption.

Overall, this pricing is a nice value, but if you want to use it for creative activities like video editing or working on huge projects in Procreate, we advise getting the higher-capacity model since 64GB might not be enough. The iPad Air M1 with 256GB storage costs between Rs 65,000 and 70,000, but there is also another thing to take into account. For that amount, you can spend a little more and then have a look at the iPad Pro, which not only has the M2 chipset but also comes with FaceID and a 120Hz ProMotion display.