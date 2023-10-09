Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    THIS iPhone feature will help you reduce eye strain while using your phone

    Apple's new Screen Distance feature, which comes with iPhones running iOS 17, alerts you when you might be using your device too close to your face, helping to reduce eye stress. Here's how it works.
     

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    When iOS 17 was introduced last month, the majority of customers that updated concentrated on the new FaceTime improvements, StandBy, and features like NameDrop, which are all very helpful. But hidden in the iOS settings is a function called Screen Distance that most users are completely unaware of.

    For those who are unaware, Apple created this function to let users be alerted when their face could be too close to their phone in order to lessen the strain on their eyes when using their devices.

    When this function is enabled, the iPhone detects when users are holding their phones less than an arm's length away and too close to the screen, it informs them that their 'iPhone May Be Too Close.' According to the caution, 'keeping your iPhone at arm's length can preserve your eyesight.'

    The warning will disappear as soon as you establish at least an arm's length gap between your iPhone's screen and your eyes. When you do this, the iPhone notifies you that your device is now at a recommended distance.

    Notably, in order for this function to work, an iPhone with the TrueDepth front-facing camera system is required in order for it to determine how close a user is to the screen. In our tests, the Screen Distance function frequently activated—particularly during late-night browsing when one unknowingly used their phone extremely close to their face—raising the long-term risk of myopia and other eye-related problems. It acts as a helpful reminder to maintain proper screen hygiene.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
