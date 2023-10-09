Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    iPhone 14 on Flipkart vs iPhone 13 on Amazon: Which is a BETTER deal?

    iPhone 14 was released in September 2022. The preceding iPhone 13 lineup was launched in September 2021. Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale started on October 7 for their Prime and Plus members and on October 8 for all users. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale started on October 7 for their Prime and Plus members and on October 8 for all users. Numerous things, including various technological ones like smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors, and more, are included in the auction. Among the phones supplied by other top companies, several Apple phones are presently discounted significantly. The iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 are among these models.

    iPhone 14 

    The 128GB edition of the iPhone 14 is now available for Rs. 56,999, down from the quoted price of Rs. 69,990 on Flipkart. With further bank incentives on this pricing, the phone can be purchased for Rs. 51,999. Customers may also use the exchange option to save up to Rs. 41,150 on their purchase. Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (Product) Red, and Yellow are the colour possibilities for the phone.

    iPhone 13

    The 128GB iPhone 13 is now available for Rs 48,999, down from the regular price of Rs 59,900. The 512GB edition of the iPhone 13 is presently advertised on Amazon for Rs. 69,499, down from the previous price of Rs. 89,900. The model's price may be reduced to Rs. 64,499 by taking advantage of additional bank and rebate offers. If customers choose the swap option, they can save up to Rs. 50,100. This model is available in the colours Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, Starlight, and (Product) Red.

    If you want the most modern iPhone during the current sale, the basic iPhone14 is the undisputed victor. Additionally, compared to earlier generations, it has improved camera functions. However, the iPhone 13 is not a poor phone in any way if you have a limited budget and want a good gadget that can endure for a few years. You also benefit from financial savings. 

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
