Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 things you need to know about newly launched Realme GT5

    Chinese smartphone maker Realme unveiled their latest flagship model, Realme GT5. This new smartphone boasts the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In China, the Realme GT5 comes with a remarkable 240W fast charging capability. 

    6 things you need to know about newly launched Realme GT5 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    The Realme GT 5 has finally been unveiled in China. This new smartphone boasts the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of its standout features is the support for incredibly fast 240W charging. The high-end smartphone is the latest entry in its popular GT lineup and features some beefy specs and features, so here’s everything you need to know about the device. 

    Design:  For the 'Miracle Glass' on the back of the GT 5 model, Realme collaborated with BYD Electronics. The phone has a huge camera island and a dual-tone body for the rear panel. It has a camera module that looks like a visor, just like the most current Pixel phones, but it is considerably broader. Two rings are present on this module for the cameras on the left.  The right side, meanwhile, features a clear glass pane that displays the Snapdragon chipset and rectangular LED light strips (named Halo Pro) that come in a variety of colours.

    Display:  The front features a big 6.74-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate.  For a better visual experience, the new Realme GT 5 also has an independent X7 display chip created by PixelWords. This screen has a peak brightness of 1400 nits, 2160 PWM dimming, 1.46mm thin bezels, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.7 per cent.

    Processor:  The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is housed within the Realem GT 5, together with up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

    Camera:  On the rear of the Realme GT 5, there are three cameras. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 with OIS and PDAF serves as its main sensor. This is coupled with a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. A 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front.

    Battery and Charging: Notably, the new smartphone is offered in two unique models with various battery sizes and charging rates. One is equipped with a bigger 5,240mAh battery pack that can sustain 150W quick charging rates. According to the manufacturer, this model can reach full charge in just 18 minutes. The second model has a less powerful 4,600mAh battery pack but still enables a swift 240W rapid charging rate. This makes it possible to charge completely and get 2 hours of talk time in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds. 

    Price and colours:  Two colour options for the Realme GT 5 were revealed, Flowing Silver Illusion and Starry Oasis (Green). It also comes in a variety of storage setups. This includes a 12GB + 256GB model for 2,999 Yuan (about $411), a 16GB + 512GB model for 3,299 Yuan (approximately $411), and a 24GB + 1TB model for 3,799 Yuan (approximately $520). In China, sales of the smartphone will begin on September 4.

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing sub brand CMF to launch smartwatches earbuds on September 26 Here is what you can expect gcw

    Nothing sub-brand CMF to launch smartwatches, earbuds on September 26; Here's what you can expect

    Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition with 64MP camera leather panel launched Check specs price gcw

    Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition with 64MP camera, leather panel launched; Check specs & price

    iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature titanium chassis likely to weigh less Report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature titanium chassis, likely to weigh less: Report

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display specifications leaked screen size processor camera details out gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra display specifications leaked

    Jio Bharat phone goes on sale available on Amazon at Rs 999 Check out price features more gcw

    Jio Bharat phone available on Amazon at Rs 999; Check out price, features & more

    Recent Stories

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 heartwarming Rakhi Celebration ideas for school MSW EAI

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: 7 heartwarming Rakhi Celebration ideas for school

    Football Spain initiates investigation into 'Kiss Scandal' amid calls for resignation from Rubiales osf

    Spain initiates investigation into 'Kiss Scandal' amid calls for resignation from Rubiales

    Sonam Bajwa HOT Photos: Punjabi actress flaunts CURVES in black and blue backless outfit; see sizzling pics vma

    Sonam Bajwa HOT Photos: Punjabi actress flaunts CURVES in black and blue backless outfit; see sizzling pics

    The Marvels: 5 interesting facts for fans to know MSW

    The Marvels: 5 interesting facts for fans to know

    Google vs Meta vs Apple Which company pays better gcw

    Google vs Meta vs Apple: Which company pays better?

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon