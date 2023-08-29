6 things you need to know about newly launched Realme GT5

Chinese smartphone maker Realme unveiled their latest flagship model, Realme GT5. This new smartphone boasts the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. In China, the Realme GT5 comes with a remarkable 240W fast charging capability.

The Realme GT 5 has finally been unveiled in China. This new smartphone boasts the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of its standout features is the support for incredibly fast 240W charging. The high-end smartphone is the latest entry in its popular GT lineup and features some beefy specs and features, so here’s everything you need to know about the device.

Design: For the 'Miracle Glass' on the back of the GT 5 model, Realme collaborated with BYD Electronics. The phone has a huge camera island and a dual-tone body for the rear panel. It has a camera module that looks like a visor, just like the most current Pixel phones, but it is considerably broader. Two rings are present on this module for the cameras on the left. The right side, meanwhile, features a clear glass pane that displays the Snapdragon chipset and rectangular LED light strips (named Halo Pro) that come in a variety of colours.

Display: The front features a big 6.74-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. For a better visual experience, the new Realme GT 5 also has an independent X7 display chip created by PixelWords. This screen has a peak brightness of 1400 nits, 2160 PWM dimming, 1.46mm thin bezels, and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.7 per cent.

Processor: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is housed within the Realem GT 5, together with up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Camera: On the rear of the Realme GT 5, there are three cameras. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 with OIS and PDAF serves as its main sensor. This is coupled with a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. A 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls is located on the front.

Battery and Charging: Notably, the new smartphone is offered in two unique models with various battery sizes and charging rates. One is equipped with a bigger 5,240mAh battery pack that can sustain 150W quick charging rates. According to the manufacturer, this model can reach full charge in just 18 minutes. The second model has a less powerful 4,600mAh battery pack but still enables a swift 240W rapid charging rate. This makes it possible to charge completely and get 2 hours of talk time in just 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

Price and colours: Two colour options for the Realme GT 5 were revealed, Flowing Silver Illusion and Starry Oasis (Green). It also comes in a variety of storage setups. This includes a 12GB + 256GB model for 2,999 Yuan (about $411), a 16GB + 512GB model for 3,299 Yuan (approximately $411), and a 24GB + 1TB model for 3,799 Yuan (approximately $520). In China, sales of the smartphone will begin on September 4.