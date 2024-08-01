Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    300 small Indian Banks hit by ransomware attack, payment systems temporarily shutdown: Report

    In a significant cybersecurity incident, a ransomware attack on C-Edge Technologies, a key technology service provider for small banks across India, has forced the temporary shutdown of payment systems for nearly 300 local financial institutions.

    300 small Indian Banks hit by ransomware attack, payment systems temporarily shutdown: Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    A ransomware attack on a technology service provider has forced payment systems across nearly 300 small Indian local banks to shut down temporarily, two sources directly aware of the matter said. The attack affected C-Edge Technologies, a provider of banking technology systems to small banks across the country, they said. The body in charge of monitoring payment networks, the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), said late on Wednesday that it has "temporarily isolated C-Edge Technologies from accessing the retail payments system operated by NPCI" in a public alert.

    "Customers of banks serviced by C-Edge will not be able to access payment systems during the period of isolation," warned the NPCI. Nearly 300 small banks have been isolated from the country’s broader payment network to prevent any wider impact, the sources, who are officials at a regulatory authority, said.

    "Most of these are small banks and only about 0.5 per cent of the country’s payment system volumes would be impacted,” said one of the sources. Almost 1,500 cooperative and regional banks operate in India; the majority of these banks are located outside the major cities. According to reports, a few of these banks have been impacted.

    NPCI is conducting an audit to ensure that the attack does not spread, the second source said. The RBI and the Indian cyber authorities have warned Indian banks about possible cyber attacks in the past few weeks, reports said.

    To assess the situation and mitigate further risks, the NPCI is currently conducting an audit. Additionally, both the RBI and Indian cyber authorities have previously issued warnings to financial institutions concerning potential cyber threats in recent weeks.

    C-Edge, a joint venture between SBI and TCS, serves cooperative banks and regional rural banks, which have been affected by the breach. Officials stated that other banking services remained unaffected. To protect the broader payments system, necessary precautions, including isolating the C-Edge system, had to be implemented following the discovery of the breach two days ago.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch on August 2: Key specs CONFIRMED; will compete against OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 gcw

    Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch on August 2: Key specs CONFIRMED; will compete against OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24

    Apple Intelligence rolling out to iOS 18.1: A step-by-step guide to download, new features and more gcw

    Apple Intelligence rolling out to iOS 18.1: A step-by-step guide to download, new features and more

    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch soon: Dummy units leak shows 5 colour options and camera redesign gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 series to launch soon: Dummy units leak shows 5 colour options and camera redesign

    Google Photos to make hiding unwanted faces in memories easier; Here's how you can do it gcw

    Google Photos to make hiding unwanted faces in memories easier; Here's how you can do it

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Recent Stories

    Sexy photos: 7 reasons why Tara Sutaria has best bikini body in Bollywood RBA

    Sexy photos: 7 reasons why Tara Sutaria has best bikini body in Bollywood

    Delhi IAS Coaching Centre death: Court grants bail to SUV driver blamed for tragedy gcw

    Delhi IAS Coaching Centre death: Court grants bail to SUV driver blamed for tragedy

    I feel how I felt after my father died Rahul Gandhi after visiting Wayanad landslide sites WATCH vkp

    'I feel how I felt after my father died': Rahul Gandhi after visiting Wayanad landslide sites (WATCH)

    Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch on August 2: Key specs CONFIRMED; will compete against OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 gcw

    Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch on August 2: Key specs CONFIRMED; will compete against OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24

    Citadel Honey Bunny: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's web series teaser OUT; actors team up for Russo Bros RBA

    Citadel: Honey Bunny: Samantha, Varun Dhawan's web series teaser OUT; actors team up for Russo Bros

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon