Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Pau Victor? Barcelona's new sensation

    FC Barcelona might have found a new young sensation this pre-season. Pau Victor, who has already scored three goals in the first two friendlies, including a brace in the El Clasico, is already seen as Robert Lewandowski's back up.

    Who is Pau Victor? FC Barcelona's new sensation scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    Pau Victor has been the greatest revelation of FC Barcelona's tour of the United States this pre-season as the 22-year-old has scored three goals in the first two friendlies against the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, including a brace in the El Clasico on Saturday. The Spaniard, who was the 'Pichichi' (top goalscorer) of Barca Atletic last year, is already touted to be the perfect backup for Robert Lewandowski. 

    Victor dropped a masterclass against Manchester City in the pre-season opener on Tuesday, opening the scoring mid-way through the first-half . The youngster timed his run to perfection down the middle to get on the end of a through ball before slotting home past an advancing Ederson. He also allowed Pau Torre to score the second goal for Barca with a beautiful dummy. Although the match ended 2-2 in regulation time, Blaugrana prevailed 4-1 on penalties and the youngster was named as the man of the match for his brilliant performance. 

    Four days later, the 22-year-old produced yet another sensational performance, this time against arch rivals Real Madrid. The Barcelona number 8 once against drew the first blood, heading home from Robert Lewandowski's assist in the 42nd-minute. Nine minutes into the second-half, the Spaniard completed his brace, sliding in to tap-in from right-back Alex Valle's perfect low cross. Apart from the goals, Pau was brilliant with his positioning and off-the-ball movements in the opposition box.

    Signed from Girona for a transfer fee of EUR 2.7 million, the youngster has shown signs of being a future-replacement for 35-year-old Lewandowski. According to Mundo Deportivo, Pau's attitude in training and intelligence on the pitch have already made him a favourite in the dressing room, and he is seen as the top contender to be Lewandowski's backup in the 2024-25 season.

    The 1.84m tall attacker is well built, strong in the air and has got a strong right-foot. His ability to find free-spaces in the attacking third has been impressive so far. Victor will have another chance to impress in United States against AC Milan on Tuesday before returning to Spain, where the Blaugrana will host Monaco in their final friendly before traveling to Mestalla for their opening match of La Liga. 

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Pau Victor's brace helps Blaugrana secure 2-1 win in pre-season El Clasico scr

    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Pau Victor's brace helps Blaugrana secure 2-1 win in pre-season El Clasico

    Kuldeep Yadav predicted Spain would beat England 2-1 to lift Euro 2024 title; video goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Kuldeep Yadav predicted Spain would beat England 2-1 to lift Euro 2024 title; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game osf

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game

    Euro 2024: Scotland need John McGinn to turn up if they are to make history at the mega event osf

    Euro 2024: Scotland need John McGinn to turn up if they are to make history at the mega event

    Football Robert Lewandowski's Euro 2024 Exit: A harsh reality for Poland's star striker osf

    Robert Lewandowski's Euro 2024 Exit: A harsh reality for Poland's star striker

    Recent Stories

    Kanpur Woman killed, daughter critical after car driven by minor hits scooter (WATCH) gcw

    Kanpur: Woman killed, daughter critical after car driven by minor hits scooter (WATCH)

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on unprecedented wayanad disaster anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on ‘unprecedented’ Wayanad disaster

    Chennai Gold Rate August 04, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate August 04, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Gold rate on August 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on August 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon