Ruben Amorim "mad and disappointed" despite Manchester United's spirited show in 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim remains frustrated despite a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, citing a need for consistency and a "shock" to change the team's mindset and approach.

First Published Jan 6, 2025, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Manchester: Despite a spirited 2-2 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim remains frustrated with his team's recent performances. The draw halted Manchester United's three-game losing streak in the league, but Amorim is still seething about the losses in recent weeks.

"I'm happy for the performance, I'm not happy with the result," Amorim said in a post-match interview. "I'm really mad because of the other games. Sometimes, it's like that, everybody is angry with my players, and I have to do the opposite." Amorim's comments reflect his mixed emotions, as he struggles to balance his pride in his team's performance with his frustration over the recent losses.

Amorim urged his team to show consistency in their performances, displaying the same passion and endeavour that they showed at Anfield. "We need to be really disappointed," he said. "We're in a difficult moment, but it's hard to not get really mad." Amorim believes that his team needs a shock to change their mindset and approach to the game.

Amorim suggested that the entire Manchester United setup, including the players, staff, and management, is too comfortable. "I think we need a shock," he said. "You can see we were a different team today. It's not about the system, it's about the way we face the competition." Amorim's comments indicate that he is trying to shake things up at Manchester United, to challenge his players and staff to think differently and approach the game with a new mindset.

Since taking over as Manchester United manager in November, Amorim has faced a challenging start to his tenure. The team has won only three matches in 12 games in all competitions, and currently sits 13th in the Premier League table. 

