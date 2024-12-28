"Many, many weeks": Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Saka's surgery, reveals Arsenal winger’s recovery timeline

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka undergoes surgery for hamstring injury, will be out for over 2 months; Mikel Arteta says team will collectively replace him to maintain Premier League momentum.

Many, many weeks: Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Sakas surgery, reveals Arsenal wingers recovery timeline dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

Arsenal's star winger Bukayo Saka has undergone surgery for the hamstring injury he sustained during the team's 5-1 win over Crystal Palace last week. The initial prognosis suggested that Saka would not require surgery, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that a procedure was necessary after all.

Also Read: "No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves

Arteta provided an update on Saka's condition after Arsenal's victory over Ipswich Town on Friday evening. "He had a procedure, everything went well," Arteta said. However, he also revealed that Saka will be out of action for an extended period. "Unfortunately, he will be out for many, many weeks. It will be more than two months."

The exact duration of Saka's absence is uncertain, as it depends on the healing process of the scar tissue and the mobility of the affected area. Arteta acknowledged that Saka's replacement would not be a single individual, but rather the team as a whole. "The replacement of Bukayo is going to be the team," he said.

Arsenal is currently second in the Premier League, six points behind league leaders Liverpool. The team will need to rely on its collective strength to overcome the absence of its talismanic forward. As Arteta noted, "We have to rely on the team and not the individual."

Also Read: Mbappe vs Ronaldo debut season: Did French forward outpace Portuguese legend's Christmas break goal tally?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves dmn

"No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH) dmn

Cristiano Ronaldo takes shot at 'Messi better' jibe in playful moment with MrBeast (WATCH)

Hansi Flick approves potential swap deal between Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford dmn

Hansi Flick approves potential swap deal between Ansu Fati and Marcus Rashford

Kylian Mbappe opens up about rock bottom moment fueling his improvement at Real Madrid dmn

Kylian Mbappe opens up about ‘rock bottom’ moment fueling his improvement at Real Madrid

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025 dmn

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Sara Tendulkar in Australia, seen riding horse, enjoying beach RBA

PHOTOS: Sara Tendulkar in Australia, seen riding horse, enjoying beach

Year Ender 2024: Junaid Khan to Nitashi Goel; 5 debutants THIS year ATG

Year Ender 2024: Junaid Khan to Nitashi Goel; 5 debutants THIS year

Manmohan Singh's journey: Untold life stories, rare marriage photos AJR

Manmohan Singh's journey: Untold life stories, rare marriage photos

Raha Kapoor to Taimur to AbRam Khan-7 Cute star kids and their ages RBA

Raha Kapoor to Taimur to AbRam Khan-7 Cute star kids and their ages

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar's angry rant to Rishabh Pant's shot selection goes viral (WATCH) dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar's angry rant to Rishabh Pant's shot selection goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon